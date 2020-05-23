"Fire Is Raging On Fisherman's Wharf" - 4-Alarm Blaze Rips Through San Francisco Warehouse  

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/23/2020 - 13:15

A massive four-alarm fire erupted at San Francisco's Pier 45 on Saturday morning, the city's fire department tweeted. The incident was first reported at 4:17 am local time (7:17 am ET) and has since been contained to a section of the pier. 

The San Francisco Fire Department said no injuries had been reported and all occupants at the site were evacuated. They said at least 25% of the pier at Fisherman's Wharf "has been lost to the flames." 

Twitter handle Dan Whaley snapped several pictures of dense black smoke and luminous flames that could be seen for miles. 

The fire department said the blaze caused a partial collapse of the building on the southern part of the pier, spreading to several other buildings and endangered a third.

The SS Jeremiah O'Brien, a battleship used in World War II, was docked next to one of the warehouses that was engulfed. Firefighters were able to save the ship. 

SS Jeremiah O'Brien is saved. 

More videos from the raging inferno earlier this morning: 

In the last hour, the fire appears to be contained.

The fire was so large, satellite imagery was able to detect heat from Pier 45.