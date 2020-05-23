"Fire Is Raging On Fisherman's Wharf" - 4-Alarm Blaze Rips Through San Francisco Warehouse  

A massive four-alarm fire erupted at San Francisco's Pier 45 on Saturday morning, the city's fire department tweeted. The incident was first reported at 4:17 am local time (7:17 am ET) and has since been contained to a section of the pier.

UPDATE Four-Alarm Warehouse Fire Spreading on Pier 45 (North Waterfront, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/eGWySDD5gs — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 23, 2020

The San Francisco Fire Department said no injuries had been reported and all occupants at the site were evacuated. They said at least 25% of the pier at Fisherman's Wharf "has been lost to the flames."

Twitter handle Dan Whaley snapped several pictures of dense black smoke and luminous flames that could be seen for miles.

Fire is raging on SF Pier pic.twitter.com/UEpQIDxJsn — Dan Whaley (@dwhly) May 23, 2020

The fire department said the blaze caused a partial collapse of the building on the southern part of the pier, spreading to several other buildings and endangered a third.

The SS Jeremiah O'Brien, a battleship used in World War II, was docked next to one of the warehouses that was engulfed. Firefighters were able to save the ship.

A picture of the #WW2 Liberty Ship SS Jeremiah O'Brien amid the Pier 45 fire taken earlier this morning pic.twitter.com/6VtabjkIvf — Dr Phil Weir (@navalhistorian) May 23, 2020

SS Jeremiah O'Brien is saved.

A fire on Pier 45 in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf destroyed a portion of a warehouse on the pier.



Fire crews were able to keep flames from damaging the World War II era “SS Jeremiah O’Brien” museum ship. pic.twitter.com/4Su9WbJf0n — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) May 23, 2020

More videos from the raging inferno earlier this morning:

TwoXSea owner Kenny Belov shares video of the warehouse fire raging at Pier 45 right next to his business. https://t.co/qiNyWQOcBV pic.twitter.com/77on8kJTCL — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) May 23, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Crews are battling a massive fire at a San Francisco warehouse on the city's iconic Pier 45 at Fisherman's Wharf. The fire started around 4:40a.m.

Firefighters said the SS Jeremiah O'Brien, one of two remaining fully functioning WWII Liberty ships, is threatened. pic.twitter.com/C73YMiGVpz — Peter Soregi (@PSoregi) May 23, 2020

MASSIVE FIRE: Video sent in from a KRON4 viewer of the fire at San Francisco's Pier 45. Crews remain on scene.



Click link for latest updates: https://t.co/V7jf1euEeP pic.twitter.com/9RA7Mf6CWv — KRON4 News (@kron4news) May 23, 2020

Major fire at Pier 45 in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/DdLH3jdEIA — James Evanow (@jamesevanow) May 23, 2020

In the last hour, the fire appears to be contained.

#BREAKING UPDATE: @SFFDPIO says 150 firefighters have a hold on 4-alarm fire at Pier 45 on Fisherman’s Wharf. No injuries reported, cause still unknown. Historic SS Jeremiah O’Brien ship- saved. pic.twitter.com/iLlBjgnHm1 — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) May 23, 2020

The fire was so large, satellite imagery was able to detect heat from Pier 45.