Georgia COVID Hospitalizations Drop After State Reopens

Weeks after Georgia ended its shelter-in-place order and allowed businesses to reopen, the number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus hit a record low since hospitals began reporting COVID-19 figures, according to Gov. Brian Kemp.

"Today marks the lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized statewide (1,203) since hospitals began reporting this data on April 8th," wrote Kemp on Saturday, adding "Today also marks the lowest total of ventilators in use (897 with 1,945 available)."

— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 9, 2020

According to Newsmax, Kemp has urged all state residents to get tested regardless of whether they are symptomatic, as Georgia has significantly increased testing capacity.

Late last month, Kemp started allowing businesses to reopen as he ended his shelter-in-place order. This included permission for restaurants to open for dining on the premises, although with new restrictions, and allowed other businesses to also reopen with special conditions as well. These relaxations came as public health officials warned such a move might spark a new wave of cases, although the experts said that any potential upswing in cases might take a week or longer to appear. -Newsmax

When Kemp decided to lift the restrictions late last month, Democrat Stacey Abrams - a Vice Presidential hopeful for Joe Biden's bid, said Kemp's decision would be "putting more lives in danger."

Looks like she was wrong.