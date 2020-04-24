A Handful Of Cops Are Standing Up To Tyranny With The People

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Some police officers have awoken to the world they are leaving for their children and are standing with the people against tyranny. While these instances are still few and far between, it’s a good sign that at least a few may be realizing what kind of world they are enforcing at this point in human history.

For a long time, police officers and the military have done nothing more than blindly obey the commands of politicians and enforce even the most immoral of laws on the public. That seems to be changing, and we can always hope it will change more rapidly in the coming days.

According to a report from the Federalist, police chiefs from Texas to Washington are standing up against the draconian orders from local power-hunger tyrants demanding strict adherence to extreme social distancing measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Even with manipulated statics designed to strike fear into the masses being blasted all over the news, there is no excuse for the tyranny we are seeing spread all over the planet at a much more rapid rate than this virus could ever hope to achieve. People, by and large, have started looking beyond the falsified “facts” provided by those who don’t care about your health, only about controlling you.

The following are examples of police standing against tyranny:

The Houston Police Officers’ Union declared Wednesday that its members would refrain from enforcing local County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s ruling deeming it mandatory for any individual over the age of 10 to wear a mask in public. –The Federalist In Washington, Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney announced Tuesday that his officers would also abstain from enforcement of lockdown orders, joining Franklin County Sheriff J.D. Raymond who said he would not stop churches and business from opening with reasonable distancing measures in place. – The Federalist Further east in Michigan, four sheriffs in the northwest part of the mitten also announced last week that they would refuse to enforce Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lockdown orders which have been the most extreme in the country. - The Federalist

For every one story about cops defying the orders to enforce tyranny, there are ten about cops following the commands of tyrants and arresting peaceful people. The mainstream media has quickly done an about-face when it comes to their views of the police. Force and violence used against “anti-vaxxers” and those who value freedom more than security are fine. Police brutality before COVID-19, however, was bad. The hypocrisy is unbelievable. It’s apparent that the media is working hard to keep your mind locked in the fearful slave mentality.

We need more order followers to just stop at this point. There is a big wall of violence created by the police state and the huge military that can be used to forcibly “keep people in line.” Once that dissolves, the elitists have no way to control the public any longer. True justice, peace, and freedom is within our reach if more and more police officers and service members wake up to realize what kind of a world they are enforcing.

Just because it’s legal, it isn’t necessarily right, and just because it’s right doesn’t necessarily mean it’s legal. It appears that even a few police officers have figured it out at this point. Perhaps they know people are standing up and they don’t want to be on the wrong side of history, or perhaps they really do care about the kind of world they are enforcing and leaving to their children.