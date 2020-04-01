Hawaii Lt. Governor: Everyone Should Wear A Mask When Leaving Home

Everyone should wear a mask when they’re leaving their home during the CCP virus pandemic, according to Hawaii’s Lieutenant Gov. Josh Green, a physician.

The statement comes, as The Epoch Times' Zachary Stieber reports, as experts across the United States are increasingly recommending the same while warning people to leave N95 masks for healthcare workers, a request Green also made.

Most other masks don’t provide the same level of protection but can still protect against the CCP (Communist Chinese Party) virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus. Any mask, Green told KHON-2, “is better than nothing.”

“We are all doing what we can by staying home but a lot of people are still having to to go out to run a few errands or go out and provide health care. When you do, wear a mask, cover up. And if you’re in the hospital of course wear an N95,” Green said.

People wearing masks should still follow social distancing measures, including staying at least 6 feet from other people. Mask wearers should take the time to learn how to properly wear them. Most surgical masks were designed for one-time use but masks made at home may be able to be washed and used again.

“I want to go on record, I’m recommending anyone who’s out there in line, any line whatsoever, please keep 6 feet social distance, that’s totally critical, and have a mask of some sort if you have it,” Green said.

Green’s recommendation was one of the first made by a state official as federal officials consider advising everyone to wear masks after recent data shows asymptomatic patients, or people with the CCP virus who aren’t showing symptoms, can easily pass on the virus.

We all remember this - when Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweet said it all "Stop Buying Masks!":

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!



They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

He was not alone.

World Health Organization officials Monday said they still recommend people not wear face masks unless they are sick with Covid-19 or caring for someone who is sick.

"There is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit. In fact, there's some evidence to suggest the opposite in the misuse of wearing a mask properly or fitting it properly," Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, said at a media briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday. "There also is the issue that we have a massive global shortage," Ryan said about masks and other medical supplies. "Right now the people most at risk from this virus are frontline health workers who are exposed to the virus every second of every day. The thought of them not having masks is horrific."

We were told that face masks weren’t effective at preventing a coronavirus infection unless we are a healthcare worker, but now the CDC is saying otherwise.

There’s still no consensus (meaning someone from the government hasn’t made a decision yet) on whether widespread use of facial coverings would make a significant difference, and some infectious disease experts worry that masks could lull people into a false sense of security and make them less disciplined about social distancing, according to a report by The Washington Post.

But studies done by doctors in the medical field have shown properly fitting N95 face masks to be about 80% effective.

Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that the matter was still under discussion.

President Donald Trump said that people can use scarves to cover their mouth.

“I think some people disagree with the mask, for various reasons, and some people don’t. But you can wear a scarf. You can do the masks if it makes you feel better. We have no objection to it, and some people recommend it,” the president said. The CDC has recommended health workers who can’t obtain masks wear scarves.

Officials have expressed concern about potential shortages of masks in hospitals, he noted.

“We don’t want everybody competing with the hospitals. So you can use scarves. You can use something else over your face. Doesn’t have to be a mask,” Trump added.

However, as South Korea's top COVID doctor explained, "during the SARS and MERS outbreaks, masks were proven to work [to slow the infection rates]."

