Heathrow Boss Says "Social Distancing" Will Never Work At Airports

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye warns that ‘social distancing’ measures would never work at airports because queues to board flights would be a kilometer long.

The British public has been repeatedly told that even after the lockdown ends, they will have to practice ‘social distancing’ – standing two meters away from the nearest person – for months or even years into the future.

This is practically impossible in many situations, most notably London’s transport system, which is notoriously crowded virtually all the time.

Now the CEO of Heathrow Airport has poured cold water on the idea that ‘social distancing’ could be practiced inside airports.

“Forget social distancing, it won’t work in aviation or any other form of public transport, and the problem is not the plane, it is the lack of space in the airport,” wrote Holland-Kaye in the Daily Telegraph. “Just one jumbo jet would require a queue a kilometer long,” he added.

Given that the largest A380 passenger plane seats 500 people, the notion that all those people could keep two meters distance as they board the plane just isn’t feasible.

Holland-Kaye is calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to come up with a “common international standard” of alternative solutions that would be ready to be implemented by the summer.

