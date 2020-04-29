Here Are The Last 34 Countries On Earth Yet To Report A Single COVID-19 Case

At more than 3.1 million COVID-19 cases globally, one million of those in the United States, and the rest scattered in various concentrations across 213 countries, there's been few places in the world left untouched by the virus. With most countries on lockdown or a society-wide economic "pause," it might be hard to conceive that there are still entire national populations in distant corners of the globe enjoying 'life as usual'.

In a new report Reuters has broken down the remote, far-flung, and in most instances little populated countries which thus far haven't seen a single coronavirus case.

Micronesia file image

"As of April 20, 2020, 213 countries and territories of the 247 recognized by the United Nations have seen at least one case of the COVID-19. Of these, 186 have also experienced local transmission — where the virus is spread amongst the local community," Reuters says.

This leaves 34 total countries and territories yet to report a single case; however, considering North Korea - which shares borders with hard-hit China, Russia and South Korea - is among these, some instances may be the result of both under-reporting and lack of testing. "From the 213 countries that have cases, at least 162 have also confirmed at least one fatality," Reuters adds.

Despite infecting more than 3 million people around the world, there are still 34 countries and territories that are yet to report a single case of coronavirus https://t.co/4HNxIim91v pic.twitter.com/0es9PNwSzG — Reuters (@Reuters) April 29, 2020

* * *

Here is the list of countries & territories without any cases of COVID-19:

Latin America

Bouvet Island

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Asia

North Korea

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Europe

Aland Islands

Channel Islands

Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands

Christmas Island, an Australian external territory located in the Indian Ocean, south of Java and Sumatra.

Africa

British Indian Ocean Territory

Comoros

French Southern Territories

Lesotho

Saint Helena

Oceania