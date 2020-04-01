How Americans Are Responding To The Coronacrisis: A Gallup Poll

Gallup has been polling Americans on the COVID-19 crisis daily since March 13. Here are new results from Gallup's interviewing through March 29, as well as highlights from the past two weeks.

Social Distancing Still on the Increase

Gallup last reported Americans' adherence to the nation's new social distancing norms on Friday, based on data collected via web using the Gallup Panel from March 20-22. Since then:

The percentage avoiding small gatherings, such as with friends and family, has surged 15 percentage points to 83%.

The percentage reporting they are avoiding public places, like stores and restaurants, has increased six points to 78%.

The percentage avoiding mass transportation, including air travel, has leveled off near 90%.

Gallup ceased asking Americans whether they are avoiding crowds after this reached 92% in March 20-22 interviewing.

Since Gallup's original measurement of social distancing, based on March 13-15 interviewing, all societal groups have adopted stricter social distancing practices, including avoiding public places - but certain differences have held constant. As shown in the table below, women, young adults, Democrats and residents of the most densely populated areas tend to be following this recommendation most strictly.

Nation Increasingly Willing to Stay Home

In another indication that Americans are taking social distancing more seriously, an expanding percentage of Americans, now 64% up from 58% last weekend, say they are very likely to comply with a potential public health directive to remain in their homes for 30 days.

Americans Overwhelmingly Endorse the Recovery Package

According to Gallup polling over the weekend, 77% of U.S. adults approve of the recently passed $2 trillion economic relief package designed to help Americans and businesses weather economic dislocation caused by the public health crisis.

Gauging the Effect on U.S. Workers

Americans Wary of Economic Impact

Rating the Nation's Leading Actors in COVID-19 Crisis

Personal Risk and Worry About Contracting COVID-19

Americans' worry about themselves or a family member being exposed to the coronavirus rose sharply between February and March. As the number of Americans afflicted with COVID-19 surges, that shift may also reflect Americans' growing understanding that the highly contagious virus is especially dangerous for those with certain common pre-existing health conditions, such as diabetes, asthma and heart disease.

A special analysis by Gallup's Dan Witters and Sangeeta Agrawal estimates that as many as 11 million Americans are at risk for experiencing severe complications from the virus should they contract it, a worst-case figure that assumes all Americans are exposed.

