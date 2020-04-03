How We'll Beat COVID-19: "Everyone Should Wear A Mask!"

So many of you asked us to create a short educational clip for why masks are so important, so that you can get others onboard this movement.
That was a GREAT idea!
Because the most effective single step each of us can take right now to beat covid-19 is to start wearing a mask.
It’s cheap. It’s easy. And if we all do it, it will give us a HUGE advantage in the fight against this pandemic.
You don’t need a fancy mask. A simple DIY version will suffice.
Wearing one does the following:
-
greatly reduces the particles a sick person can spread
-
prevents you from touching your mouth and nose, by far the most common way we can get infected
-
substantially increases your odds of having a mild case, should you get infected
If we all wear masks: I protect you, and you protect me. It just makes so much sense.
So you asked; and we’ve answered by creating this short, shareable video: