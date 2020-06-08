"I Made A Mistake With The Words" - CrossFit CEO Apologizes For "Floyd-19" Tweet After Reebok Cut Ties  

Greg Glassman, the CEO of CrossFit, apologized Sunday for what was deemed by the outrage mob an offensive tweet about George Floyd after Reebok and several gyms cut ties with the exercise company.

CrossFit was immediately dumped by several of its sponsors, including Reebok and several gym affiliates after Glassman on Saturday posted an insensitive tweet about the protests and COVID-19 pandemic.

He tweeted "Floyd-19," which is a combination of George Floyd's last name and the virus pandemic: COVID-19 while responding to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) Twitter post saying "racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response, wherever they occur."

Glassman questioning IHME's narrative landed him multiple sponsorship deals cut and public backlash. His tweet resulted in Reebok to issue this statement:

"Our partnership with CrossFit HQ comes to an end later this year. Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement; however, in light of recent events, we have decided to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ."

A handful of CrossFit gyms, including CrossFit Magnus, Petworth Fitness, Rogue, and NoBul, announced over the weekend that they would end their affiliations with the exercise company.

CrossFit Magnus' letter to CrossFit about "ending our affiliation":

After losing Reebok as a major sponsor, Glassman tweeted an apology on Sunday night:

"I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake with the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake. Floyd is a hero in the black community and not just a victim. I should have been sensitive to that and wasn't. I apologize for that."

Anyone questioning the mainstream narrative is now a racist. Just like what happened at The Philadelphia Inquirer over the weekend when a senior editor stepped down following a headline that read "Buildings Matter, Too," which detailed the destructive nature of social unrest on the city's local economy over the last several weeks.