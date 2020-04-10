‪"I See No People" - Stunning New Drone Footage Shows Jersey City's "Stay At Home" Policy In Action

More stunning drone video has surfaced on YouTube from account Mingomatic that shows residents of Jersey City, New Jersey, avoiding public areas and sheltering-at-home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before we show the video, let's take a look at changes in the travel of New Jersey residents in the Hudson County area, where Jersey City is located, have been graded an "A-" by "Social Distancing Scoreboard," which tracks the GPS location of smartphones in a geographical area, to make sure people are abiding by the government enforced public health order.

In the chart below, the stay-at-home public health order was issued by the state around March 10, which is the point on the chart where changes in average mobility in the county declined. By March 20, confirmed cases and deaths erupted as residents remain confined to their homes.

The drone flyover of Jersey City is quite a remarkable sight. Streets are absent of life, and it's almost like "I see no people," instead of "I see dead people," which was a phrase made famous by the 1999 movie The Sixth Sense. In terms of other films, Jersey City on Tuesday looked like a scene from Will Smith's I Am Legend movie, a post-apocalyptic world blown up by a virus outbreak, with most of the movie set in New York City.