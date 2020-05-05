Immunity-Segregation, Outdoor Classes, & Quarantine-Dorms: US College Campuses Prepare To Reopen

"There will be changes for sure."

That's the message from one college president as he reflects on what is to come as university students (hopefully) head back to (or enter for the first time) campus life in the fall.

As we noted previously, colleges and universities are flying through the coronavirus economic 'pause' blindly, now slashing budgets for next year and in many instances notifying employees that drastic cuts are coming, including regarding salaries and staffing positions - possibly even reaching into faculty ranks.

A viral post written by a veteran professor on Medium recently grabbed prospective students' attention in saying provocatively:

"This is a message to all high school seniors (and their parents). If you were planning to enroll in college next fall — don’t." "No one knows whether colleges and universities will offer face-to-face instruction in the fall, or whether they will stay open if they do," University of La Verne law professor Diane Klein wrote. "No one knows whether dorms and cafeterias will reopen, or whether team sports will practice and play." "It’s that simple. No one knows. Schools that decide to reopen may not be able to stay that way. A few may decide, soon, not even to try. Others may put off the decision for as long as possible — but you can make your decision now," the veteran teacher said, making the case that it's the worst time ever for families to make the massive financial commitment. After all, who wants to drop an initial $50K or more to potentially sit at home for Fall 2020 and take online classes?

Well, according to Reuters, we are starting to get some idea of just what those changes might be, as universities are exploring creative, once-implausible approaches to make sure students can return to campus in the 2020-2021 academic year. Those changes include:

Classes in tents.

Roommates assigned based on coronavirus antibody tests.

Residences set aside for quarantined students.

U.S. college life could look dramatically different when classes resume in the fall.

"One way or another we are going to be open", said James Herbert, president of the University of New England (UNE), a private college in Maine, reflecting the views of many administrators who have otherwise been bracing for a "fatal" blow this fall.

Simply put, when classes are online, private schools cannot make money from housing and dining services, and they struggle to justify tuition costs, Brian Rosenberg, president of Macalester College in Minnesota said.

“The best scenario from a financial perspective for any residential college is to try get in as much of a full year open on campus as possible,” Rosenberg said.

The plans are quite stunning given American college campus' historical snowflake culture and over-sensitivity to anything out of their twitter-norm.

Segregation is back:

Immune-Only Dorms: One college is looking into assigning roommates based on the results of tests that can detect if someone has antibodies to the coronavirus. Sick/Non-sick Students - One college expects some residential facilities would be set aside for infected students.

Mandated 'Tests'

One college administrator remarked: "We require students to be vaccinated – to have certain vaccines – so I think you could certainly require students to have the antibody test."

Outdoor Classes For Social Distancing:

One college is considering holding classes outdoors in large tents. That may work well to start for Stanford or Cal or USC but not so much for Michigan or Boston. Maybe online classes are preferable.

Additional, not so extreme ideas, include mandatory mask-wearing (but, but, but the 'experts' said they were useless just a few weeks ago), and placing limits on athletics, concerts and parties (yeah we are sure the latter will be particularly ignored by a student populatioj who have been locked up at home with their parents for four or five months).

Of course, being that this is 'Murica, the biggest unspoken fear is not contagion but litigation and many colleges are considering sending "consent forms" to students and their parents making clear they are "assuming a somewhat higher risk" by returning to campus.

As one student remarked:

"There’s no way things can go back to the way they were before - that's just not realistic at this point."

Nope, but it will still cost you $75,000 a year.; and we note that some students and families are already suing to get tuition and campus fee refunds.

Needless to say this is completely uncharted territory for institutions which of necessity make all their major funding, staffing, and financial decisions some six months before the Fall opening and start of the semester. Like other sectors of the US economy, universities are bracing for the avalanche of debt problems sure to roll down hill into the still very much up-in-the-air Fall semester.