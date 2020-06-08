"It's Still Very Cool" - Dutch Club Unveils Post-COVID 'Social Dis-Dancing'

The summer holiday season is underway across Europe, and countries are reopening their broken economies after months of coronavirus lockdowns. The European Union has advised member states to relax border restrictions in a bid to restart the travel and tourism industry. Already, the nightclubbing scene is popping off in the Netherlands but is unrecognizable in a post-corona world.

Clubbing and partying in Nijmegen, a city in the Netherlands' province of Gelderland, near the German border, began this weekend with the opening of Doornroosje, an electronic dance music club.

Clubbers had to book in advance before stepping inside the facility and enjoyed a rave while sitting down. There were 30 seats on the dance floor, spaced about five feet apart. In pre-corona times, the floor would hold hundreds of fist-pumping millennials, but now, the club supports a few dozen ravers.

"I think it's your perfect daily dose of music, like, 20 minutes is enough, yeah, sure, "Nuray Boga, 19, told Reuters. "It made me happy."

Club promoter Jonatan Brand said local health authorities advised a sit-down only configuration on the dance floor with seats 5 feet apart. If confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline in the region, clubbers could one-day rave standing up.

"It's still very cool," Brand said. "People are still dancing, although they are on the chair, they're fist-pumping, they're moving their bodies, so -- it's great."

The show on Saturday didn't sell out -- it appears ravers still don't trust tightly packed clubs in a post-corona world, though the event was streamed online.

DJ Davy Brandts, a music performer, who headlined the show, said it was great to be back and see familiar faces.

If you're wondering what a rave looks like in a post-corona world -- check out the video below of Doornroosje:

As for the Belgian electronic dance music festival, Tomorrowland, well, the 2020 show is canceled but 2021 is going ahead as planned. About 400,000 ravers usually show up to the festival, though that number next year will likely be reduced for social distancing.

Could sit-down raves be the new normal for clubbing and the partying scene in the post corona world?