Jefferies' CFO Dies From Coronavirus

In a shocking and tragic development, the deadly Coronavirus has struck at the epicenter of Wall Street: moments ago, investment bank Jefferies announced that its CFO Peg Broadbent, has passed away from coronavirus complications, making him the first top financial executive to pass away from the deadly pandemic.

The full press release is below:

With Profound Sadness, Jefferies Announces Death of Jefferies Group LLC CFO, Peg Broadbent

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced with profound sadness that Peg Broadbent, the CFO of Jefferies Group LLC, has passed away from coronavirus complications. The entire Jefferies family mourns Peg’s loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and all our global employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Peg’s family.

Rich Handler, our CEO, and Brian Friedman, our President, expressed their most heartfelt condolences and stated: “We are heartbroken and grieve that our friend and colleague, Peg Broadbent, has passed away from coronavirus complications. Our thoughts, prayers and love go out to Peg’s dear wife, Hayley, and their young children, Sebastian and Peg, as well as Peg’s older children, Anna, Sophie and Charlie, and all of Peg’s extended family here and in the United Kingdom.

The loss of Peg is incredibly personal for us as he was a member of our own extended family. For over a dozen years, Peg has been our CFO and partner, and helped us build Jefferies from less than half its current size, and navigate through hard times and good times. He has also been a much-loved and respected leader to the incredible global team that provides the support, foundation and glue across our firm. But Peg was so much more. Part of what made Peg the great partner he was to all of us was his core humanity. No matter what the occasion, his decency, calmness and dry wit were always there, always making things better. We will miss him terribly.

We know Peg would want his passing to serve as a reminder to all of us of how much he cared for all of his friends at Jefferies and that our priority must be the health and happiness of our loved ones. May Peg’s memory be for a blessing for his family, for us and for all who loved him.”

Teri Gendron, CFO of Jefferies Financial Group, has been appointed as the interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer of Jefferies Group LLC.