"Just Snap A Photo" - De Blasio Explains How To Snitch On Fellow New Yorkers Breaking Social Distancing Rules

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/19/2020 - 17:22

And just like that, we, the sheeple are enforcing authorities' wishes... Despite being "warm, emotional people", NYC Mayor De Blasio has some totalitarian tips for snitching on your social-distancing-denying neighbors...

And remember, it's for your (and their) own safety! Think of the children (oh wait no, think of the old people).