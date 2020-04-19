"Just Snap A Photo" - De Blasio Explains How To Snitch On Fellow New Yorkers Breaking Social Distancing Rules

And just like that, we, the sheeple are enforcing authorities' wishes... Despite being "warm, emotional people", NYC Mayor De Blasio has some totalitarian tips for snitching on your social-distancing-denying neighbors...

How do you report places that aren’t enforcing social distancing? It’s simple: just snap a photo and text it to 311-692. #AskMyMayor pic.twitter.com/WQdCcVf1Rl — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 18, 2020

And remember, it's for your (and their) own safety! Think of the children (oh wait no, think of the old people).