Key Witness In Ex-Cop 'Wrong Apartment' Murder Trial Shot To Death

A key witness in the murder trial of ex-cop Amber Guyger was shot and killed Friday evening at a Dallas apartment complex according to The Dallas Morning News.

Joshua Brown

Joshua Brown testified that he was in a fourth-floor hallway on the night of September 6, 2018, when he heard what he thought sounded like "two people meeting by surprise." He was unable to make out what they were saying, as the two were talking over each other. He then heard two gunshots as Guyger, an off-duty police officer, shot Botham Jean in his own apartment.

Guyger was convicted on Tuesday of Botham's murder and sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison.

I just spoke with Joshua Browns mother. She is devastated. We all are. Joshua Brown was key witness in the murder of Botham Jean that helped put Amber Guyger away. We need answers. pic.twitter.com/5BCdkVXoQ4 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 5, 2019

Brown was shot in the thigh and back according to a government official.

Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney who represents the Jean family, called Brown a "former athlete turned entrepreneur" whose slaying "underscores the reality of the black experience in America." "Brown lived in constant fear that he could be the next victim of gun violence," Merritt wrote on Facebook. "Brown deserves the same justice he sought to ensure the Jean family." ... Dallas County prosecutor Jason Hermus, the lead prosecutor in the Guyger case, said Saturday that Brown stood up at a time when others won't say what they know. "He bravely came forward to testify when others wouldn't, " Hermus said. "If we had more people like him, we would have a better world." -The Dallas Morning News

After bystanders flagged down police Friday night, Brown was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots before a silver four-door sedan sped out of the parking lot.