Plane Dumps Fuel On California Schoolchildren After Emergency U-Turn To LAX

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/14/2020 - 16:10

A Delta flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Shanghai made an emergency U-turn on Tuesday, dumping fuel on approximately 30 schoolchildren as it returned to LAX, according to CBS Los Angeles.

LA County firefighters report that students at Park Avenue Elementary School were exposed to an unknown type of fuel, and were evaluated by paramedics on scene.

LA Unified school officials told CBS they are aware of the situation and are looking into it. There is no word on why the fuel was dumped.

Developing...

