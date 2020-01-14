Plane Dumps Fuel On California Schoolchildren After Emergency U-Turn To LAX

A Delta flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Shanghai made an emergency U-turn on Tuesday, dumping fuel on approximately 30 schoolchildren as it returned to LAX, according to CBS Los Angeles.

LA County firefighters report that students at Park Avenue Elementary School were exposed to an unknown type of fuel, and were evaluated by paramedics on scene.

BREAKING: #Delta Flight 89 dumps fuel on approach to Los Angeles International Airport; fire crews are assessing dozens of children at a Cudahy elementary school pic.twitter.com/gFBjKuw21h — 🌐FNR- FRUM NEWS REPORT🌐 (@FrumNewsReport) January 14, 2020

LA Unified school officials told CBS they are aware of the situation and are looking into it. There is no word on why the fuel was dumped.

Developing...