London Has A Massive Cocaine Addiction

A newly released analysis of waste water in European cities by King's College London has revealed the massive and unmatched scale of London's cocaine addiction.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong reports, an estimated 23 kilograms of the illicit drug is consumed in the UK capital - more than Barcelona, Amsterdam and Berlin combined.

Reporting by Sky News indicates that this level of usage equates to 567,445 doses every day and an estimated street value of £2.75m.

Unlike other cities included in the research, Dr Leon Barron, forensic scientist at King's College London, said that "sustained cocaine usage across the week" was observed in London, with only "a slight rise at the weekend", adding: "cocaine is an everyday drug in London".