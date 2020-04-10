Look At How Ridiculously Wrong All The COVID-19 Models Were

Authored by Robert Wenzel via TargetLiberty.com,
The dotted line on the chart below indicates the current trend of beds needed for COVID-19 in New York.
At present, only 18,279 are in use.
The professional forecasters all projected that beds would be a multiple of the beds actually needed.
Notice not one model came in under the actual number.
These are all professional fearmongers who alarmed the country about a virus that appears to be in line with a severe flu season.
Can they really be that incompetent?
Some may be but I called the evil Tony Fauci out a month ago on his phony projections: Why is Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Lying to Congress and the American People?
He knows better.