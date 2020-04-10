Look At How Ridiculously Wrong All The COVID-19 Models Were

Authored by Robert Wenzel via TargetLiberty.com,

The dotted line on the chart below indicates the current trend of beds needed for COVID-19 in New York.

At present, only 18,279 are in use.

The professional forecasters all projected that beds would be a multiple of the beds actually needed.

Notice not one model came in under the actual number.

These are all professional fearmongers who alarmed the country about a virus that appears to be in line with a severe flu season.

Can they really be that incompetent?

Some may be but I called the evil Tony Fauci out a month ago on his phony projections: Why is Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Lying to Congress and the American People?

He knows better.