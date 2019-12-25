A Majority Of US Adults Say 'Die Hard' Is Not A Christmas Movie

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 14:15

For some movie buffs, it’s an argument that arises every holiday season: Is “Die Hard” starring Bruce Willis a Christmas movie?

After all, it takes place during a holiday office party, there’s Christmas music and it snows at the end. But then again, as Statista's Maria Vultaggio notes, "Die Hard" is an action movie, was released as a summer blockbuster and centers around an extremist who was recently excommunicated from a West German political terrorist group.

According to a poll by YouGov, barely 20 percent of people polled said “Die Hard” was a Christmas movie. The survey, conducted December 15, 2017, questioned 4,340 U.S. adults.

As far as the stars are concerned, Willis said the film wasn’t a Christmas movie during a Comedy Central Roast in 2018, while screenwriter Steven E. de Souza tweeted the opposite in 2017.

