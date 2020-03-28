Meanwhile, In India

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/28/2020 - 16:40

While much of the world is practicing social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, Indians - some donning face masks - are still gathering in tightly packed crowds despite an order to 'stay indoors' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here's the scene at the bus station in Dheli:

It's not much better in some parts of the UK: