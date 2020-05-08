More Evidence Mounts That COVID-19 May Not Be Natural

Authored by Chris Martenson via PeakProsperity.com,

Natural or man-made/manipulated?

The debate rages on, though evidence is starting to mount on the side of at least *some* manipulation.

In Tuesday’s video, Chris talked about the polybasic furin cleavage site PRRA which looks suspiciously like an ‘insert’ in covid-19’s genetic coding.

In today’s video, he focuses on the RaTG13 sequence, which raises even more questions. It suggests that either the sequence itself is not natural OR that the larger covid-19 virus isn’t.

There are even further questions raised by the virus’ E protein. But enough of the science-speak. I’ll let Chris explain it all to you here:

