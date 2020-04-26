National Guard Deployed At Nation's Food Banks To Ensure Stability During Unprecedented Times 

There is increasing evidence on social media that the National Guard has been deployed to the nation's food banks to ensure food supply chain networks are not severed, and shortages do not materialize.

This comes at a challenging period for the country, one where 26.5 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in five weeks as the economy crashes into depression.

We have documented the unprecedented volume of Americans flooding food banks across the country in the last four weeks as a hunger crisis develops.

Now it appears National Guard troops have been deployed to food banks in many states to make sure logistical pipelines of food to these facilities can continue dishing out care packages to the working poor.

And why would the Pentagon, likely instructed by the Trump administration, deploy military assets to food banks? Because food shortages are already starting to develop as facilities are overwhelmed with hungry people.

The deployment of military assets to these facilities is a reflection of where the government believes the most vulnerable parts of instabilities reside at the moment. Just imagine if some of these places ran out of food, and people in mile-long lines were told to go home empty-handed. That would leave many in an untenable hangry state where social instabilities could be seen.

So, without further ado, here is the military deployed at the nation's food banks:

Yesterday, Texas Army National Guard Soldiers supported local food bank efforts in Coldspring, Texas, serving over 2,000 families. We are #InThisTogether.#COVID19NationalGuard pic.twitter.com/WHcn567ww1 — Texas Military Dept (@TXMilitary) April 25, 2020

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with Joint Task Force 59, #SCGuard, assist the Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, April 22, with loading food for people in need (📽: Sgt. Tim Andrews) #NationalGuard #Covid_19 #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/VZltT2G0ds — SC National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) April 24, 2020

4/8 The National Guard brought 5 truckloads of food to The Salvation Army for The Shared Harvest Food Bank but no forklift. Off.Lusk called Denny Lumber & was able to get one lined up and escorted it.Denny Lumber saved the day! #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/b3pLvJT9DK — Middletown Division of Police (@MPDOhio) April 23, 2020

Always Ready, Always There! @AZNationalGuard deliver food & supplies for Navajo Nation residents April 17, 2020, at a local food bank in Black Mesa, Arizona.#InThisTogether #ArmyCOVID19Fight



📷: by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin pic.twitter.com/pZJf8MP6Bg — U.S. Army (@USArmy) April 26, 2020

@seanhannity just got food bank from army guys God bless them pic.twitter.com/yKtVtfWbd9 — Tom Dotson (@TomDots82816889) April 25, 2020

The #NBFoodBank would like to thank the 840th Army National Guard for helping us this week. They have been a tremendous help in our fight against hunger during the #Covid19 crisis.https://t.co/pJozzfPk4E pic.twitter.com/5Rnsw4QDso — NB Food Bank (@nbfbtx) April 24, 2020

Members of the Arizona National Guard delivered supplies from a local food bank to Navajo Nation as part of the COVID-19 relief effort.



The Navajo Nation has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe. https://t.co/oFfBMVo8aQ pic.twitter.com/84VYXT94RR — ABC News (@ABC) April 21, 2020

Oklahoma National Guard members help Regional Food Bank pack food for those in need https://t.co/M1B0VN7LMt — koconews (@koconews) April 23, 2020

Spotted online:



'Your WA National Guard helping communities in their time of need. Visited Lakewood Warehouse of Nourish Pierce County & Eloise's Cooking Pot Food Bank. Proud of my Soldiers & Airmen of Task Force Olympic!'



Donate to Steve's campaign @ https://t.co/oPrydYvSu7 pic.twitter.com/Iny4dcH7Xb — Steve Hobbs for Lt. Governor (@electhobbs) April 19, 2020

Also, the food bank’s president told me 390 members of the National Guard arrived this week to help out. #KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/85xTr8ucHE — Michael Lopardi (@KPRC2Michael) April 25, 2020

The National Guard joined us in Forest today with donated food from the West Ohio Food Bank! They helped us pass out boxes of food to some of our families. Boxes included fresh fruit, eggs, cereal, and other essentials. We would like to thank them for their service. #falconpride pic.twitter.com/8cZjzrtTAA — Riverdale Local Schools (@riverdale_local) April 23, 2020

Always Ready, Always There! Arizona National Guard members deliver food and supplies for Navajo Nation residents at a local food bank in Black Mesa. More photos: https://t.co/XL90Svcyf3 pic.twitter.com/xebwIra4K2 — General Joseph L. Lengyel (@General56961211) April 21, 2020