Now Even Sex Robots Have Rights...?

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,

Are you ready for this week’s absurdity? Here’s our Friday roll-up of the most ridiculous stories from around the world that are threats to your liberty, your finances and your prosperity.

Singapore officially bans ‘fake’ news

Singapore is great for a lot of things– banking, business, trade, etc. But it ranks rather poorly for civil liberties.

Case in point: a new law intended to stop fake news came into effect in Singapore this month; the law will force social media platforms to remove any content that’s deemed contrary to the government’s opinion.

Singapore defines fake news as anything that is disruptive to the “tranquility of the nation”, and to that of its friendly allies. And failure to comply with the law can now land you in prison for ten years.

You can read the full article by clicking here.

China’s “Study the Great Nation” app spies on its users

Speaking of information control, Chinese authoritarianism just got even worse.

China’s government recently released an app called “Study the Great Nation”, which pushes government-sponsored news and information to Chinese citizens.

It also features quizzes to learn about President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese government has not only promoted the app, but made it mandatory for government workers to sign in and use the app daily.

Some corporations are requiring this as well of their own employees.

And now a German cybersecurity company discovered the app has a back door, enabling Chinese authorities to spy on the app’s 100 million users.

Should we be surprised?

Click here for the full story

Ontario dentist loses his license after treating his wife

In the Canadian province of Ontario, it’s considered professional misconduct if a dentist has “sexually abused a patient.”

According to the Regulated Health Professions Act, sexual abuse includes any sexual intercourse or other types of sexual relations.

Consent is irrelevant. Any sexual contact is considered abuse. But the strange thing here is that the definition of ‘patient’ includes a spouse.

So when an Ontario dentist treated his wife’s teeth, he was stripped of his license to practice (the government obviously assumed that the dentist and his wife are sexually active…)

This is another blatant example of how stupid, outdated regulations cripple small business owners.

You can read the full story by clicking here.

Sex robots have rights too…

And speaking of sexual consent… take a deep breath.

Last month a pair of university professors published a paper advocating for ‘virtual sex robots’ who should have to provide consent before engaging in intimate acts with their owners.

I’ll pause for a moment, because you might be thinking, ‘What? Sex robots?’ Yes. That’s a thing. Brave new world, I know.

But what’s also a thing is ultra-woke university professors who believe that the world’s most critical challenges include the rights of sex robots.

In their paper, the professors suggest that sex robots should be equipped with a “consent-module”, so that a robot could refuse sex, you know, in case it has a headache.

They further suggest that this approach could “support the cultivation of compassion when used in supervised, therapeutic scenarios.”

I can only imagine the thrill of robot sex under the watchful supervision of bureaucrats and academics…

You can read the full story by clicking here.