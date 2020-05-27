Over 40% Of Brits Claim They've "Changed For The Better" During Lockdowns

A new study revealed that 43% of people feel they've "changed their ways for the better" as a result of the extra time they had during coronavirus lockdowns. Many found new habits and activities -- including creating podcasts, learning to code, and exercising.

The study, commissioned by LG Electronics, polled nearly 2,000 British adults of how their daily lives were transformed because of the lockdowns. About half of the respondents said they would maintain the newly acquired hobbies, skills, and daily habits in a post-corona world.

Learning new computer skills, creating podcasts, participating in online fitness classes, and walking outside were some of the top activities people turned to during lockdowns. It was increasingly evident that technology played a significant role in occupying people's time: 54% said they couldn't function without a computer, 64% said smartphones were critical, and 57% couldn't do without television.

"The fact that many people are forming productive and healthy new habits is testament to the nation's ability to adjust," Hanju Kim, IT product director at LG UK, said in a statement.

"The nation is working from home and has an appetite to continue working flexibly even after offices reopen. A big part of this can be attributed to technology keeping us connected," said Kim.

Around 20% of respondents said they slept more during lockdowns, while 10% said they learned new things from YouTube tutorials.

Two-fifths of respondents believe these new habits and activities will increase their wellbeing, while one in four noticed a more comfortable life that allowed for a better routine in daily activities. About a quarter found new ways of making money during the lockdowns.

The research found that social distancing led to an increase in video conference calls among respondents, who used the software to connect with friends, family, and work. Roughly half said they conducted video calls more than they did before lockdowns.

And 48% plan to keep this up in a post-corona world, or even increase this new lifestyle, suggesting how people's daily lives will forever change and could soon result in huge economic impacts.

Regardless of how long the current public health crisis lasts, people working at home will result in forcing huge changes and ultimately restructuring the old economy. This could have profound impacts on corporate real estate, transportation, energy, restaurants, and many other industries. With the economy crashed, the restructuring phase has just begun, it will take several years for the recovery to play out.