The Perpetual Crisis: Now The WHO Is Telling Us That COVID-19 "May Never Go Away"

Authored by Michael Snyder via TheMostImportantNews.com,

Are you ready for “the new normal” to become permanent? Originally, most of us assumed that “shelter-in-place orders” and “social distancing restrictions” would just be temporary, but now top health officials are warning us that some of these temporary measures may have to remain in place for the foreseeable future. That means that our lives could be severely disrupted for a long time to come. In fact, Dr. Anthony Fauci just told a Senate Committee that it may not be safe for schools all over America to reopen when the next school year begins in the fall. Apparently Fauci and other medical “experts” believe that it will not be possible for us to fully go back to our normal lives as long as this virus keeps spreading.

But how long are we really supposed to wait?

The truth is that this pandemic could still potentially be in the early chapters. The Spanish Flu pandemic lasted for three full years, and we could possibly be facing a similar scenario.

And this week WHO official Mike Ryan warned that this virus could even become “endemic”, and if that happens it “may never go away”…

“It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away,” WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan told an online briefing. “I think it is important we are realistic and I don’t think anyone can predict when this disease will disappear,” he added. “I think there are no promises in this and there are no dates. This disease may settle into a long problem, or it may not be.”

In other words, Ryan is saying that this virus could become like a flu that keeps reappearing year after year.

So what are we going to do if that happens?

Are we supposed to have shutdowns every year whenever a new wave of COVID-19 infections starts happening?

Of course the lockdowns haven’t really been that effective anyway. They may have temporarily slowed down the spread of the virus, but eventually most of the U.S. population is going to get exposed to it anyway no matter what we do.

But instead of facing the reality of this pandemic, Fauci continues to stick to his guns. And many Americans were completely outraged when he suggested that schools should continue to remain closed when the next school year is scheduled to begin. The following bit of commentary comes from Tucker Carlson…

So just to be clear, Fauci was not simply talking about certain workers or even all workers staying at home for the foreseeable future. He implied that schools and colleges will be able to reopen only if there is a cure for this virus or a vaccine. He said that prospect was a bridge too far. In other words, no school until the coronavirus has been cured — stopped. The problem is there is currently no approved vaccine for any of the several coronaviruses out there. We still don’t have one for SARS. So, that may never happen. Once again, it has never happened.

A lot of people out there didn’t seem to believe me when I first started talking about how difficult it will be for researchers to create a vaccine for COVID-19.

Just like Tucker Carlson has said, there has never been a successful vaccine for any coronavirus in all of human history.

Despite all of our efforts, there is no vaccine for SARS.

And despite all of our efforts, there is no vaccine for MERS.

Needless to say, there isn’t such a thing as a “common cold vaccine” either, because such a thing does not exist.

Perhaps our scientists will beat the odds this time, and they will certainly do their best to do so.

But meanwhile many local officials all over the nation seem convinced that the best strategy for now is to continue keeping people at home.

For example, the “stay-at-home order” in Washington D.C. was just extended through June 8th…

Washington, D.C., is extending its stay-at-home order through June 8, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced on Wednesday. The mayor said that the city has not yet met all the required benchmarks to reopen.

And Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer just extended the “stay-at-home order” in Los Angeles County indefinitely…

Meanwhile, Ferrer extended the county’s stay-at-home order, which was implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus and has barred gatherings and mandated physical distancing requirements. She said there is no end date to the revised health order and stressed that people should stay home as much as possible to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 1,600 people in the county. “As I’ve said from the beginning, this will be a slow journey,” Ferrer said.

Following that announcement, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti told Good Morning America that his city will “never be completely open until we have a cure.”

Good luck with all that.

I am so glad that I don’t live in Los Angeles, because residents of that city could be waiting for a “vaccine” or a “cure” for a very, very long time.

Are residents of L.A. just supposed to put their lives on hold indefinitely? On Wednesday, we learned that the Hollywood Bowl has completely canceled their entire summer concert season…

The Hollywood Bowl scrapped its entire summer concert season Wednesday due to the coronavirus crisis, in a “devastating” move that leaves the Los Angeles Philharmonic with an $80 million shortfall. The famous open-air California venue has hosted acts from the Beatles to Yo-Yo Ma over nearly a century, and its concerts from June through September are a staple of Los Angeles cultural life.

I was really saddened when I first read about that.

Social gatherings are so central to the human experience, and now we are being told that most of our major social gatherings will need to be delayed, postponed or canceled for the foreseeable future.

And what makes all of this even more tragic is that we are now learning that these lockdowns were never necessary in the first place. If we all had worn masks from the very beginning, kept our Vitamin D levels up and used basic common sense, we could have continued our normal lives all this time just like they have been doing in Japan and Sweden.

Unfortunately, common sense is in short supply in America today, and it looks like this pandemic will continue to greatly disrupt our lives for a long time to come.