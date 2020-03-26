Personavirus: Greta Thunberg Says Its "Extremely Likely" She Had COVID-19 Despite Never Being Tested

Seemingly upset that someone or something else is getting the spotlight for the time being, Greta Thunberg has engineered a way to reclaim the attention of virtue signaling citizens - who are currently preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic - all over the globe.

Thunberg announced on Tuesday that it was "extremely likely" that she had contracted coronavirus and then used the ensuing platform the media gave her to once again reclaim her holier than thou platform to tell other people what to do. "She used the announcement to urge young people to stay at home, even if they don’t feel sick, to protect those who are more vulnerable," the New York Times wrote.

Thunberg wrote on her Instagram:

"The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever."

She then admitted that even though she had not been tested, that it was "extremely likely" that she has had the virus, "given the combined symptoms and circumstances."

She continued, reminding everyone of their "enormous responsibility":

"Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously [sic] I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others."

Regardless, we can't wait until the virus passes and life goes back to normal, just like Greta. After all, remember the good old days when it was only climate change that 17 year old egomaniacs wanted to lecture you about?