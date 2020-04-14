Pew Poll: 30% Of Americans Say Coronavirus Was Made In A Lab - That Number Is About To Grow

The latest COVID-19 poll out of Pew Research Center asked Americans where they think the coronavirus came from:

43% said it came about naturally.

29% said it was made in a lab.

25% are not sure.

Though respondents were not asked the crucial question of which lab (Chinese and American officials have lately resorted to blaming the other for unleashing the pandemic on the globe), the poll found that nearly three-in-ten Americans believe COVID-19 was made in a lab.

File image, coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary: AFP/Getty.

Among these, nearly one quarter of adults (23%) describe the novel coronavirus as being developed "intentionally" in a laboratory likely as part of bioweapons research, while 6% deemed that it was made or released "accidentally".

This number is very likely about to rise, given the debate and speculation over man-made origins has as of Tuesday entered the heart of mainstream media reporting (after we first reported on the possibility months ago in January).

No less than The Washington Post is now out with internal State Department cables showing growing concerns centered on the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The cables have "fueled discussions inside the U.S. government about whether this or another Wuhan lab was the source of the virus":

"The first cable, which I obtained, also warns that the lab’s work on bat coronaviruses and their potential human transmission represented a risk of a new SARS-like pandemic."https://t.co/kgwc21YwBP — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) April 14, 2020

According to the Pew poll, Republicans were more likely to believe virus likely originated in a lab than Democrats, at 37% to 21%.

Meanwhile up until this newest Washington Post report, the mainstream media has been aggressive in batting down any 'alternate' theory concerning the deadly pandemic's origins.

Youtube says if I talk about this I'm breaking the rules



Youtube is run by morons https://t.co/ziiL1srkSQ — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 14, 2020

This has included major social media platforms like Twitter and YouTube actually suspending accounts (our own first and foremost) as well as banning posts related to exploring the possibility that coronvirus was artificially created.

* * *

The Pew Poll results are as follows: