Remember Ozarks' Memorial Day "Zero-Ducks-Given Pool-Party"? Well, COVID Was There

Americans partied their faces off in the Lake of the Ozarks during Memorial Day weekend. Videos emerged of massive parties, no mask-wearing, and zero social distancing, something we pointed out, at the time, could ignite a second coronavirus wave.

Cellphone video of a party called "Zero Ducks Given Pool Party" at the Backwater Jack's bar in the Ozarks went viral that weekend. The video was shot on Saturday (May 23) shows the lack of social distancing.

No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u — Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020

A new report via the Camden County Health Department, Camdenton, Missouri, said a person visited multiple bars on May 24 and 25, including Backwater Jack's bar, has tested positive for COVID-19 , opening up the possibility others could be infected.

"Camden County Health Department has been notified of a Boone County resident who has tested positive for Covid-19 after being in the Lake area on May 23 [and] 24. The case arrived here on Saturday and developed illness on Sunday, so was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit," the Camden Couty Health Department wrote in a Facebook post press release.

The person -- who health officials won't identify -- was also seen at Shady Gators and Lazy Gators and Buffalo Wild Wings over the holiday weekend.

Missouri officials have been reopening the state's economy - on Monday -- casinos were opened for the first time in months. However, health officials recently called the Backwater Jack's pool party "reckless behavior" in a statement, saying it "endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19."

The owner of Backwater Jack's said no laws were violated in a May 26 statement, and everyone who entered the facility had their temperatures checks.

"We stand with our decision to move forward with Memorial Day Weekend plans," said Gary Prewitt. "We love our customers and will continue to do our best to provide delicious food, drink, and entertainment at Backwater Jack's."

Couple this with Americans flooding beach towns and resort areas over the holiday weekend, along with massive social unrest across the country in the last week, and it could all suggest that a second coronavirus is almost inevitable.