Russia Sees Over 2,000 New COVID-19 Infections In Biggest Ever Single-Day Spike

International health officials were previously scratching their heads as to how Russia, a vast country of nearly 150 million people, had maintained such low COVID-19 numbers in the early months of the global crisis. Health experts have maintained suspicion over the country's much smaller numbers when compared to Europe.

Many had attributed the early low numbers to the quick decision to shut the lengthy border with China, but other had criticized lack of actual testing, including in one notable moment the mayor of Moscow, who in late March when national numbers were only at 495 confirmed cases, told President Vladimir Putin in a meeting "the real number of those who are sick is much greater" than official numbers indicated.

That warning appears to be coming to fruition, as on Sunday Russia recorded it's single greatest one-day record jump in new cases.

Getty images

"Russia confirmed 2,186 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 15,770 and marking a one-day record in new cases. One hundred and thirty people have been killed by the virus," The Moscow Times reports.

The vast majority of cases are centered in Moscow, which has been under a near total lockdown since March 30.

Of the record Sunday spike in cases, 1,306 of these are in Moscow, home to 12 million people. Russia’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has currently reported 69 cases.

Chart via The Moscow Times

President Putin has recently extended a prior mandated 'work at home holiday' which has been the way the Kremlin has chosen to issue its national lockdown orders, though some regions which few to no known cases have been allowed fewer restrictions, depending on local authorities and provinces.