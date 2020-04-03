San Francisco Bans Reusable Bags To Counter Virus-Contagion Threat

The San Francisco Bay Area is usually ahead of the curve when it comes to implementing environmentally-friendly policies to save the planet. However, city officials banned reusable shopping bags Wednesday as a way to enforce social distancing protocols imposed by the state government to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The reusable bag ban was enforced by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) under a new social distancing protocol that was published Wednesday, which restricts people from using reusable shopping bags at supermarkets to prevent outside germs from entering.

The order says explicitly that store employees are not allowed to let "customers bring their own bags, mugs, or other reusable items from home" into essential businesses during the quarantine.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday said the citywide shelter-in-place public health order would be extended through May 3:

"I can't reiterate enough how important it is for all of us to continue to comply, for all of us to continue to be good citizens, to cooperate," Breed said.

Today we officially extended the stay at home health order through May 3. I want to thank the people of San Francisco for continuing to do their part to save lives. I know this isn’t easy but we will get through it together. pic.twitter.com/4rggISBnQv — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 31, 2020

Climate alarmist Greta Thunberg is going to be absolutely furiously about the ban. She's been organizing a climate strike online because of the social distancing measures enforced by governments across the world.

However, Thunberg should be happy that the global economy has crashed, and pollution across China and Italy has subsided.