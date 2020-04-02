Watch: Dramatic Footage Of Bodies Piled Up In Manhattan Hospital

As bodies pile up at New York City area hospitals, 45 refrigerated tractor-trailers were dispatched to the city to act as temporary morgues last month. We noted last week that morgues in the city were "nearing capacity" and would be full by the first week of April.
In a matter of weeks, the city has transformed into the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US, with 1,714 deaths and 76,049 confirmed cases (as of Wednesday, April 1).
Makeshift morgues line the streets around some area hospitals in Manhattan, are being used to relieve the stress of the hospital system that has been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
New video (not mine) from #NYC where bodies of the victims of #COVID19 line the sidewalk outside a hospital for transfer to a mobile morgue unit. #NewYork #coronavirus #FlattenTheCurve #CoronaUpdate #Quarantine @NYCEMSwatch pic.twitter.com/sJm6gQh7qT— Sam (@gotmybelton) March 29, 2020
Two trailers are now needed to handle Wyckoff Heights overwhelmed morgue. Be safe and quarantine new york. #COVIDー19 #nyccoronavirus pic.twitter.com/mkFucfNzVE— Marc Koz (@mjkoz) April 1, 2020
Never have I seen a more incompetent and evil President - one who is responsible for this.
Trump has now joined the pantheon of serial killers and mass murderers of the past. pic.twitter.com/6QRgqCZTKk
The lower building in foreground is the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York, and the "morgue" for New York County = Manhattan. The white 40' refrigerated truck-trailer is for... exactly what you think it is for. pic.twitter.com/srZwVlaThK— Nero Claudius Drusus (@drususclaudius) March 26, 2020
In lower Manhattan, a large tent and tractor-trailers have been installed, which is acting as an overflow for the central morgue.
Last week, a shocking video showed a forklift raising a body into a makeshift morgue outside a Brooklyn hospital.
A sad scene at Brooklyn Hospital #Covid_19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/dRUNE61yPs— Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) March 29, 2020
Now there's something even more shocking. On par to what we showed readers several months ago with body bags piling up at a Wuhan hospital. This time it's allegedly happening at Lenox Hill Hospital, a member hospital of Northwell Health, located in Manhattan's Upper East Side.
The disturbing video first shows the makeshift morgue outside of the hospital. Then transitions into a building, presumably inside the hospital, with black body bags scattered across several rooms and lining a hallway, suggesting that this hospital could have already hit full capacity.
Jack could you confirm whether the is Lenox hill hospital in Manhattan?— Johnny Bling 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@Fightba40518677) April 1, 2020
WARNING: Disturbing video pic.twitter.com/ZCiY5ZZCpX
And just in case the Twitter police delete the video, here are some screenshots of the video below:
We noted on Tuesday that US hospital systems had restricted doctors and nurses from sharing their accounts of how hospitals are running out of medical supplies and are being overwhelmed with the fast-spreading virus.