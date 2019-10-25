The Social Decay That We See All Around Us Is Absolutely Breathtaking

Authored by Michael Snyder via The End of The American Dream blog,

Throughout human history we have seen great nations rise and fall, and for many of them it was not actually an external threat that took them down. When the social decay inside a society gets bad enough, it is just a matter of time before that society falls apart. That is why what is happening to the United States is so deeply troubling. Everywhere around us there is evidence that the social order in this country is rotting. At one time we were the most respected nation on the entire planet, but now we have become the laughingstock of the world. And instead of setting a good example for the rest of us, our leaders are some of the greatest examples of corruption and filth.

Our founders would be absolutely nauseated if they could see what our federal government has become today. There is so much corruption in Congress that nobody is really fazed when yet another scandal breaks. This week, the public learned about the twisted sexual adventures of Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill, and there isn’t that much public outrage because we have come to expect this sort of thing from our representatives. The following is how the Daily Mail summarized some of the key facts in this case…

Hill was pictured kissing and brushing her young female staffer’s hair, who DailyMail.com can identify as Morgan Desjardins from Santa Clarita, California

The then 22-year-old began a throuple relationship with Hill and her husband Kenny Heslep shortly after she started working for Hill in 2017

Texts and photos between Hill, Heslep and Desjardins reveal their throuple was steamy at first, but ended with Hill leaving them ‘high and dry’

The congresswoman was also seen posing naked while smoking a bong on 9/11 in 2017, as a tattoo of a Nazi-era Iron Cross on her bikini line is on full display

It has also come out that Hill and her husband posted nude photos of her on “wife sharing” websites in 2016.

Is this really who we want representing us in Washington?

Hill has also been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with legislative director Graham Kelly. At first she lied and completely denied it, but after a ton of evidence came out she was finally forced to admit what happened…

On Tuesday, Hill said she did not have a relationship with legislative director Graham Kelly, but she walked back that account the next day, saying in a letter to constituents that she got involved with Kelly “during the final tumultuous years of my abusive marriage,” the Los Angeles Times reported. “I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment,” the letter read.

Having a sexual relationship with a subordinate is so serious that it could potentially get Hill kicked out of Congress, but if she survives she will probably be re-elected in 2020.

So far, it is mostly Republicans that are calling for her to resign, but that is only because she is a Democrat.

When the extremely disgusting sexual behavior of Republican members of Congress is brought up, all of a sudden “conservatives” have all sorts of excuses about why they should be allowed to stay in office.

If you only condemn sexually immoral behavior when a member of the other party does it, you are a hypocrite.

Speaking of weird and twisted sexually behavior, it is certainly not limited to members of Congress. For example, just check out what a Florida man recently did in the toy department of a Target store…

A man has been arrested for having sex with a stuffed ‘Olaf’ snowman toy in front of horrified shoppers at a Target store in Florida. Cody Meader was detained on Tuesday afternoon after repulsed eyewitnesses claim they saw him ‘dry-humping’ the large snowman toy from Disney’s ‘Frozen’ at the store in St Petersburg.

I am almost hoping to find out that we was on drugs, because nobody in their right mind should ever do such a thing.

What is wrong with us? It is almost as if a large percentage of the population has been transformed into drooling zombies without any social awareness whatsoever.

This next story is perhaps even more disturbing. In one county in Georgia, a group of sex offenders is suing the sheriff because he was putting signs in their front lawns warning children not to trick-or-treat at their homes…

A group of sex offenders in the U.S. state of Georgia are suing a sheriff’s department after local authorities placed “No Trick-Or-Treat At This Address!!” signs on the front lawns of their homes. While Butts County Sheriff Gary Long claims that the move is meant to keep children safe on Halloween, the pedophiles claim that the move was unjust and violates their rights to privacy and free speech.

But I haven’t shared the most shocking part of this story with you yet.

Last October, the sheriff put up more than 200 warning signs because there are that many registered sex offenders that live in his relatively small county…

On September 24, attorney Mark Yurachek filed a complaint on behalf of plaintiffs Christopher Reed, Reginald Holden, and Corey McClendon, all of whom served prison time for sexual offenses against children. The court filing accuses the sheriff’s office of putting up warning signs on the front lawns of over 200 registered sex offenders in the county last October.

Unfortunately, this is not an anomaly.

Today, there are more than 859,000 registered sex offenders in the United States, and that number is growing rapidly each year.

Switching gears, what would an article about social decay be without at least some discussion of the human feces in our streets?

Normally I bring up examples on the west coast, but today let me share with you what has been happening in downtown Miami…

“The situation is the worst I’ve seen in my 25 years here,” said business owner Jose Goyanes. “The stench is really bad, even after you hose it down. We see people urinating against buildings or pulling their pants down and squatting because they have nowhere else to go.” Deposits of human waste can be seen in planters, doorways, gutters — or right in the middle of the block. The pavement behind the old Macy’s department store is soaked with urine. Feces ferment in front of vacant storefronts for days when there’s no landlord to clean up. People who work and live downtown are calling in a Code Brown.

Sadly, this is a perfect metaphor for what is happening to the country as a whole.

We need to call a “Code Brown” on the entire nation, because America is rapidly being transformed into a rotting, decaying cesspool of filth, corruption and wickedness.