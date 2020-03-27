Social-Distancing Getting You Down? Sex-Robot Firm Launches "Antibacterial" Dolls

Coronavirus is already transforming society as we know it.

Days ago, we noted how one strip club in Las Vegas opened up a drive-thru window for patrons to watch dancers, all because of strict social distancing measures implemented by the federal and state government.

As Americans are in mass quarantine and ordered to avoid social gatherings and other people, the good old days of logging into Tinder, Bumble, and or Grindr could be over for now – due mostly because, having sex with strangers could result in a contraction of the virus.

This is why the rise of the sex doll industry could be imminent as millions have been forced by the government to practice social distancing to flatten the curve.

On Thursday, sex robot company RealDoll, also known as Abyss, assured people that its sex dolls are antibacterial and are safe for use during a pandemic, reported Daily Star.

"Self-isolating doesn't have to be the worst!" the company's Instagram account said. "All RealDolls are made from Platinum Grade Silicone and are naturally antibacterial and nonporous!"

RealDoll is preparing to unveil an entire line of futuristic AI-driven sex dolls onto the market this year. Last month it released a video of its AI-driven sex dolls conveying "human expression" and holding conversations. The dolls were heard saying: "We are AI-driven robotic dolls; We are here to become your perfect companion."

The company's launch of AI-driven sex dolls during a pandemic could be a hit with consumers, considering tens of millions of people are likely to change their sex life habits during this health crisis.

And while we assume these dolls are expensive, and if you cannot afford a robot sex doll of your own, there's a sex doll brothel in Toronto that offers the "world's most beautiful silicone ladies."