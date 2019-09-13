Suicide Is Rising Again In The UK

The UK had made progress recently in bringing down the suicide rate in the country.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that in 2016 the rate experienced its largest decrease for twenty years. In 2017, the figure fell even further to 10.1 - the lowest it had been since 2007. Unfortunately, 2018 saw annual increases across the country (with the exception of Wales), taking the rate to 11.2.

You will find more infographics at Statista

While the stark difference in rates between men and women remain - 17.2 compared to 5.4 - there are also sizeable gaps in the rates between the countries of the UK.

The highest rate is in Northern Ireland with 18.5 (2017), and the lowest in England with 10.3.

This hasn't always been the case though. When looking back to 1997, Northern Ireland actually had the lowest rate (9.6) and England the second-lowest (10.6).