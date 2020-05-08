Suspicion And Skepticism Are Vaccines For Deception

Authored by Doug “Uncola” Lynn via TheBurningPlatform.com,

"Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities." - Voltaire

I once read a definition of psychological depression as a result of anger and fatigue. That seems about right. Personally, I’m sick of COVID-19 dominating the headlines and I definitely have inner rage at the magic spell that’s been cast over society. And it is a magic spell. Or an ill wind, if you prefer. Except tracking the source of a voodoo curse, or determining where a breeze began, might be easier than identifying the many variables of this planned-demic . Truly, the overwhelming information is difficult to process on any given day.

Last week, I read an article describing how COVID-19 is a hoax propagandized by the media and, a few minutes later, I watched a video of a survival expert (whom I very much respect) chastise those who are not taking COVID-19 seriously as a genuine health threat.

Then, I was informed of an acquaintance dying from coronavirus. I knew the man personally and the last time we spoke he was telling me about his new girlfriend. His death was deemed notable enough to have a write-up included into the COVID-19 series of a national newspaper; and that’s how I learned he died – when someone sent me the link. I’ll also say he was in his seventies and his blood pressure was so high his eyes were constantly bloodshot.

So did he die with COVID-19 or from COVID-19? Yes, he did.

Indeed, lots of variables to consider. And it’s tricky because health policies are a matter of public concern AND private responsibility. It’s why considering the variables requires balance and common sense. Yet, unsurprisingly, it’s become obvious COVID-19 has been politicized by some and even commandeered by others for purposes of power consolidation and achieving authoritarian goals.

Certainly, the virus doesn’t need to be devastatingly lethal in order to accomplish the objectives of the globalists. At any given time, the ship of state progresses via (what I have designated as) the “Bulbous Bow of Confusion”, or, rather, competing narratives.

Two physicians who own five urgent care locations in Kern County California recently posted a viral YouTube video citing their own COVID-19 data and calling for an end to the draconian lockdowns. Their names are Dr. Dan Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi and the data they compiled acted as a “resistance wave” to countermand the official narrative put forth by (as I’ve identified in past articles) the likes of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), The Gates Foundation, John Hopkins University, and UK’s The Guardian.

Yet, today, if you click on any previous articles where the doctors’ viral videos were once posted you will see they’ve been taken down; and even their other videos queued in the threads of the articles have been transitioned into dead links by our benefactors at YouTube.

Truly, censorship is the validation of ideas as the most powerful force on earth; because if you now search for the two doctors by name on YouTube, you will find a video stamped with the Washington Post logo describing “What Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi get wrong about coronavirus”.

Meanwhile, The Guardian, whose entire Global Development section is underwritten by the Gates Foundation, describes how scientists have found more evidence that Coronavirus can travel on air pollution particles.

Scary, huh?

Especially, when considering how another Gates Foundation subsidiary, the World Health Organization (WHO), has warned the worst of the virus is still ahead and that “people will need to get used to a new way of living”.

To be sure, the billionaires are committed. They can’t go back now and this is why they are on full offense in the narrative war. It means no expense will be spared in the media onslaught until every person in the world fears COVID-19 being spread from cats and farts. It’s also why various treatments are claimed to be ineffectiveand only the five innovations proposed by the New American King should be considered:

[Bill Gates] said the innovations needed to come in five areas: treatments, vaccines, testing, contact tracing, and policies for reopening the economy.

But what about Trump? He is still the U.S. President, right?

In past postings, I’ve exhaustively considered Trump as a possible “movie” or “reality TV show”. My article entitled “Personal Politics, Public Impeachment, Persuasion and Post-Apocalyptic Planning” also discussed how the Military Industrial Complex has NOT grown weaker in the decades since Eisenhower and Kennedy – and, in fact, cited the trend of its growing strength from Abe Lincoln through the creation of the Federal Reserve, and Woodrow Wilson, onward.

I’ve additionally speculated in previous writings President Trump as one of the following:

1.) The Real Deal – fighting the Dark Lords out of love of country 2.) Being used by the Dark Powers unwittingly 3.) A Judas Goat

At this point in time, it appears the possibility of # 1 is fading, if not having been completely debunked as of this writing.

So, given #’s 2 & 3 above, I’ve previously questioned if Trump was elected as a “bleeding of the brake lines” prior to the “big stop” (i.e. end of America).

Therefore, what if the Trump Reality TV Show® was meant to demonstrate the sheer power of “The Controllers” and their ability to convert the globe into One World under Communism? And, furthermore, what if the 2016 Presidential Election was staged to illustrate to all nations the futility of resistance?

Consider the waves that have crashed upon Trump’s shores over the past four years: Russiagate/Mueller, Ukrainian Impeachment, and, now, COVID-19. Each of these consecutive waves were increasingly consequential from a historical perspective.

Is the war to “drain-the-swamp” real? Because, if not, the battle lines have been made clear and the tech gods have cataloged our IP addresses.

Which brings us back to Bill Gates: His digital fingerprints are all over the COVID-19 virus because, in the years prior, Gates worked to strategically monopolize global health including research, governance, and reporting. In addition, his dirty hands have reached into online data, U.S. intelligence, mainstream media, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, and Microsoft’s ID2020 digital ID initiative. Plus, the Gates Foundation has donated the most private money to the World Health Organization (WHO), subsidized the October 2019 “Event 201” pandemic exercise, and even sponsored an event that was labeled communist propaganda – the globally televised “Together at Home” elitist infomercial;

Since the United States recently suspended its payments to the WHO, the organization’s biggest contributor is now the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Another major contributor to the WHO is the GAVI Alliance (formerly the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation). Both of these organizations are also part of ID2020, an organization that is advocating for the use of vaccines to implement a global digital ID system using tattoos or microchips.

And just as the company Gates founded (Microsoft) recently released, and then recalled, a “luciferian” advertisement starring “spirit-cooking” priestess Marina Abramović…, the Gates’ World Health Organization (WHO) mandates have allowed “heroes” to arrest mothers on playgrounds in front of their children.

Honestly, it really does add an entirely fresh perspective on the words of Isaiah 5:20:

“Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; Who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”

Now, paradoxically, a new bioluminescent vaccine is making headlines. If you can believe this… it’s called… “Luciferase” and it can store vaccination history through a new dye made available with MIT research funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Wow, that was fast, huh?

Or was it planned? And for those who would say it was planned, would you call them “conspiracy theorists”? But, seriously, is it really conspiracy if it’s all been published?

Because, over the decades, it has become quite evident that wealthy individuals, influential families, and powerful organizations and corporations have coopted nation-states in order to unite the globe. World War I delivered the League of Nations and World War II brought about the United Nations. Since then, the billionaire round-table groups have only grown more interconnected as Davos Men planned and the Bilderberg’s conspired.

The modern era has progressed by committee; and to the giant sucking sounds as predicted by former presidential candidate Ross Perot.

In 2010, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Global Business Network drafted a document entitled “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development” which outlined the following potential plans schemes through 2030: “Lock Step”, “Clever Together”, “Hack Attack”, and “Smart Scramble”.

The first link below is a 54-page (2.29 MB sized) PDF file. Even if the Bill Gates’ inspired MS Windows gives you a virus warning, just know the file can be viewed (or downloaded) with no issues. Or, if you would rather watch a one-hour, forty-two-minute video presentation, just click on link # 2 below:

Note that on page 18 of the PDF (#1 above), the “Lock Step” scenario describes a 2012 pandemic leading to a global economic collapse followed by oppressive authoritarian controls:

In 2012, the pandemic that the world had been anticipating for years finally hit. Unlike 2009’s H1N1, this new influenza strain — originating from wild geese — was extremely virulent and deadly. Even the most pandemic-prepared nations were quickly overwhelmed when the virus streaked around the world… The pandemic also had a deadly effect on economies: international mobility of both people and goods screeched to a halt, debilitating industries like tourism and breaking global supply chains. Even locally, normally bustling shops and office buildings sat empty for months, devoid of both employees and customers. …. The United States’ initial policy of “strongly discouraging” citizens from flying proved deadly in its leniency, accelerating the spread of the virus not just within the U.S. but across borders. However, a few countries did fare better — China in particular. The Chinese government’s quick imposition and enforcement of mandatory quarantine for all citizens, as well as its instant and near-hermetic sealing off of all borders, saved millions of lives, stopping the spread of the virus far earlier than in other countries and enabling a swifter post-pandemic recovery. China’s government was not the only one that took extreme measures to protect its citizens from risk and exposure. During the pandemic, national leaders around the world flexed their authority and imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets. Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified. In order to protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems — from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and rising poverty — leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power. At first, the notion of a more controlled world gained wide acceptance and approval. Citizens willingly gave up some of their sovereignty — and their privacy — to more paternalistic states in exchange for greater safety and stability. Citizens were more tolerant, and even eager, for top-down direction and oversight, and national leaders had more latitude to impose order in the ways they saw fit. In developed countries, this heightened oversight took many forms: biometric IDs for all citizens, for example, and tighter regulation of key industries whose stability was deemed vital to national interests.

Sound familiar? Because this was the dialectic with which we were presented: “Herd Immunity®” (an Orwellian term befitting cattle) or “Continuous” COVID-19®. And what did American’s chose? They picked “continuous“, Alex, for $1,200 per U.S. citizen. And as we Flattened the Curve®, the CDC broadcasted concerns regarding second waves of coronaviruses as telescreens the world over warned of mutant strains of coronaviruses more contagious than the original.

Yes. Both Coronavirus®, and Big Brother, Incorporated have marched forward unencumbered.

But as people sheltered in their homes they saw “conservative” Never-Trumpers weaponize the ghost of Ronald Reagan against the Bad Orange Man® with a video entitled “Mourning in America” . It was too cute by half. Then, fortunately, as the world remained mystified by “covid toes”, the president tweeted back at the Never-Trump “losers” in the most ingenious and gratifying ways.

And Trump is just getting warmed up. No doubt his Zoom® debates with Biden are bound to be hilarious. Unless Whistleblowergate Part Deux is the silver-bullet that will stop the Bad Orange Man® once and for all?

(CNN) Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted director of the office involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine, formally filed an extensive whistleblower complaint Tuesday alleging his early warnings about the coronavirus were ignored and that his caution at a treatment favored by President Donald Trump led to his removal.

For the Democrats, the future looks “Bright”, no?

In my previous article entitled “On Used Cars, Haircuts, and Buyers Beware”, I referenced “Hegelian Polemics” and therein linked an article entitled “Hegelian Dialectic: A Tool To Enslave Humanity”.

What I found interesting in that article is how it identified “opposing sides” (i.e. opposites) as “capstones” on the bottom of the “pyramid” – with the top capstone (eye) as representative of the final action:

The chess board is a well-known Masonic or Hegelian symbol, the black and white squares symbolize control through duality in the grand game of life in all aspects. Left or right, white or black people, conservative or liberal, democrat or republican, Christian or Muslim and so on. Through two opposing parties control is gained as both parties reach the same destination, which is order through guided conflict or chaos. Left (thesis) versus right (antithesis) equals middle ground or control (synthesis). The triangle and all seeing eye we see so often symbolizes the completion of the great work… The pyramid is supported by the bottom opposing sides. The capstone at the top is established through controlled solution or middle ground.

In my piece entitled “On Channel Surfing, Circus Acts, and Time Passages”, I discussed the 1927 movie “Metropolis” as a favorite of the occult. The words that appear on the screen at the end of that film are these:

THE MEDIATOR BETWEEN THE HEAD AND HANDS MUST BE THE HEART!

A 2010 article posted on TheVigilantCitizen.com speculated on the “mediator” as the electronic media which manipulates the plebes (workers) on behalf of the head (controllers).

To be sure, the Modern Centralizers craft their new realities by means of the Orwellian Media. It’s why they call it programming. And what better way to manipulate the emotions (hearts) of people than by fiction and fear?

With that in mind, I now call your attention to the below video link of the opening ceremonies for the 2012 Olympics:

If one cares to click that link and view the segment shown between the 45 and 55 minute marks, they will see what appears to be a staged viral pandemic. The drama takes place beneath black pyramids malevolently towering over the stadium (and the crowd) and ends with the appearance of a giant, creepy-looking baby; or maybe a still-birth – it’s hard to tell.

At the 45 to 47 minute mark, we see kids in hospital beds surrounded by dancing nurses and doctors. At around the 47:30 mark, the medical staff/dancers put the kids to bed and with fingers over their months, urging silence. What appears to be a giant virus then appears center-stage at the around the 48 minute mark.

Then, around the 49 minute mark, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling reads from Peter Pan and says: “But in the two minutes before you go to sleep, it is real”. Next, shadowy virus-looking demons take the stage to chase the children, and dark horses towing a magician and a steel cage glide behind an oriental woman who is looking elsewhere as the pandemic commences.

The 49:50 mark shows what appears to be a giant (British Prime Minister) Boris Johnson sick in bed.

Finally, as the dark magicians cast their spells and the viruses dance, the nurses and doctors appear paralyzed and robotic – like puppets (50:45 to 51:45 mark) before Mary Poppins figures descend from the sky.

In my research, I found another article by the Vigilant Citizen dated August 17, 2012, and it had this to say back then regarding the opening ceremonies of the 2012 Olympics:

The next important sequence of the ceremony paid tribute to the National Health Service (NHS) and Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH). The set combined sick kids on hospital beds with characters from English children’s literature and had a very strange and dark undertone from the start, when it began with the theme from The Exorcist, which is, in case you don’t know, a movie about a child possessed by the Devil. Odd choice. The sequence begins with children on hospital beds who get put to sleep by nurses. Then J.K. Rowling appears and reads a quote from Peter Pan alluding to Neverland, which becomes real in the “two minutes before you go to sleep”. I couldn’t say if that was done on purpose, but many elements of this set, mostly the mix of vulnerable children in a hospital with fairy tales and the concept of blurring the lines between reality and fiction, are all associated with mind control programming. Like the Wizard of Oz and Alice of Wonderland, the story of Peter Pan is heavily used in mind control programming as victims are told to escape to “Neverland” while inducing dissociation from reality.

The same article also addressed the 2012 Olympic closing ceremonies (video at this link) and showing a new world order rising like a phoenix; while referencing The Who, no less.

At midnight, the Olympic cauldron and the petals representing each country are slowly extinguished, but the phoenix, representing the occult elite and the New World Order, stays lit above it. In other words, as the nations of the world slowly disappear, a New World Order will emerge. On that note, let’s listen to The Who!

Of course, listen to The Who rock band? Or the World Health Organization (WHO)? Coincidence or conspiracy? You’re probably right.

So, to summarize: 2012 was the same year the Rockefeller Foundation predicted the “Lock Step” pandemic scenario as the Olympic ceremonies that year showed opposing sides battling over children during the opening ceremonies and followed by the resolution in the closing ceremonies: A new phoenix rising from the ashes – like a new world order.

Order out of chaos.

Therefore, if COVID-19 was, indeed, a PLANdemic perpetrated by dark forces, was my aforementioned friend murdered by those who now want us to self-quarantine and wear masks for the safety of those being murdered? Most likely; because observing luciferian pedophiles through their symbols is like identifying hidden planets via the observed effects of gravitation, or studying game theory when the game is rigged.

It’s how we can identify who “they” are, but only for people willing to first acknowledge that “they” exist. Unfortunately, it’s a wasted effort on most. One might as well don a tinfoil hat and chase shadows on a magic pony.

Therefore, perhaps it’s easier to digest the words of physician and former Presidential Candidate Ron Paul when it comes to explaining Coronavirus tyranny, forced vaccinations and ‘Digital Certificates’:

Proponents of mandatory vaccines and enhanced surveillance are trying to blackmail the American people by arguing that the lockdown cannot end unless we create a healthcare surveillance state and make vaccination mandatory. The growing number of Americans who are tired of not being able to go to work, school, or church, or even to take their children to a park because of government mandates should reject this “deal.” Instead, they should demand an immediate end to the lockdowns and the restoration of individual responsibility for deciding how best to protect their health.

Regrettably, it was supposed to be a season of graduation parties, weddings, and Fourth of July celebrations. But these have been displaced by lockdowns, social distancing, bodies in refrigerated trucks, fear, magic spells, and propaganda.

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson has even recently bemoaned the New America’s resemblance to communist China:

Big companies partnering with the government to spy on you without your knowledge. Americans locked in their homes, banned from going to church, placated with sedatives like beer and weed. Anyone who speaks up is silenced. Political demonstrations are illegal. Organizers are arrested. Only opinions approved by unelected leaders are allowed on information platforms. Sound familiar? It sounds a lot like China. Of all the many ironies of this moment, so many of them bitter, the hardest to swallow is this: as we fight this virus, we are becoming far more like the country that spawned it. We’re becoming more like China. It’s horrifying. …Those in power are the ones the our professional class seeks to protect, not the country. Freedom of conscience never endangers the public. It only threatens the powerful. It endangers their control. It hinders their ability to dictate election results, to loot the economy, to make policies based on whim for their own gain. No wonder our leaders have done such a poor job protecting us from China. They’re on the same team. – Tucker Carlson Tonight: Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Sadly, it appears Trump may be a crisis actor, like Anthony Fauci, and part of the plan from the start. The final details were solidified years ago – including the bioengineered PLANdemic.

China is quite likely part of the plan, too, since One World Under Communism has become the desired destination of the billionaires; with millions dying along the way. For those who do survive, they’ll be allowed to work, consume, and obey. Of course, many Americans will not cooperate with their planned demise and this is why The Central Planners will need a great big war.

Both President Trump and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, are tying Coronavirus to the “government laboratory in Wuhan” and now the Chinese are warning of possible armed conflict with the U.S. over the COVID-19 backlash­.

Most recently, in an Oval Office Press conference on May 6, 2020, Trump actually blamed China for Coronavirus while claiming it is the “worst attack we’ve ever had”:

“This is worse than Pearl Harbor, this is worse than the World Trade Center. There’s never been an attack like this. – President Donald Trump – May 6, 2020

It means events could potentially occur as follows: As soon as rock-solid proof is revealed that China released the virus to take out Trump because our great president was winning the trade wars, then, the Orange-Haired Wonder will rally national support via sorrowful lamentations while standing tall on reality TV amidst the economic ruins.

A bumbling first strike by the U.S. could allow a Sino-Russian alliance to seal America’s fate once and for all; and most likely by nuclear means.

Then any surviving sheeple will eagerly line up for the Bill Gates of Hell special: A free digital tattoo along with a bonus vaccination and bowl of soup.

Welcome to the end of the rainbow. Orwell was right: we’ve always been at war with Eastasia and jackboots will stomp on human faces forever. Unless, that is, the digital drip-drops from Q-anon and our online commentaries change the future.

Conclusion

Those gathering at the round tables have been tremendously successful in our societal programming. Yet most of them are mere puppets to the inner rings of concentric power. The monsters that once lurked under our beds were set loose years ago and, today, they dress in drag and read to kids in libraries while others wear blue uniforms and arrest mothers for taking kids to playgrounds.

And where are the men of action? Where are the lovers of liberty? In my area, they’ve been fishing. And grilling. And why not? Trump is in the White House while Nancy Pelosi is locked in her gourmet kitchen eating fancy ice cream. The stimulus checks are in the bank, the grocery stores are still open, and if the fish aren’t biting, those who would stand up to tyranny can always grab a bucket of chicken through the KFC drive-thru on the way home. At least for now.

As far as national lockdowns go, this has been the best one ever. So far.

For obvious reasons, I’ve been thinking of the autistic livestock guru Temple Grandin and how she pioneered more humane methods of leading animals to slaughter. One of the methods was to have cattle march to their demise single file via tall shutes. That sort of isolation seems reminiscent of what’s occurring in America now – with people staring at walls, muzzled by masks, and numbly following orders while remaining six-feet apart.

How can people resist when they’ve been fooled? How can they fight back when they’re frightened? And why have they placed their hope in safety instead of liberty?

Good questions.

Real hope remains in the smart choices, right actions, and the prepping and survival decisions made every day by those awake and aware. But no matter what the future holds, may all reading this be surrounded by friends and loved ones who know Epstein didn’t kill himself.