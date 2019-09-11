T.Boone Pickens Dead At 91

T. Boone Pickens, the onetime Texas oil wildcatter turned corporate raider who became a billionaire energy investor and television pitchman for wind and natural-gas power, has died aged 91.

Bloomberg reports that he died Wednesday at his home of natural causes, according to the Dallas Morning News.

His primary residence was in Dallas. Pickens posted a message on his LinkedIn page announcing he had “several strokes” late in 2016 and then had a “Texas-sized fall” requiring hospital treatment.

He said he was still mentally strong but in declining health, adding, “I clearly am in the fourth quarter.”

