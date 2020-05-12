Thousands Of Brits Are Dying At Home Due To The Lockdown

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A Guardian analysis has found that there have been thousands of excess deaths of people at home in the UK due to the lockdown.

“The data shows 8,196 more deaths at home in England, Wales and Scotland compared with the five-year average for this time of year, including 6,546 non-Covid deaths,” reports the newspaper.

“It also indicates a drop in non-Covid deaths in hospital, however, leading experts to conclude that many who would ordinarily have been admitted to a ward and died there are instead dying at home.”

According to Jason Oke, a statistician with the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences at the University of Oxford, one explanation for the numbers is that, “People are dying of other causes that would not have happened under normal conditions – and are collateral damage of the lockdown.”

Another analysis suggests there could have already been around 10,000 excess deaths in the UK compared with previous years.

It’s a similar story in Italy, where there have already been 11,600 excess deaths due to seriously sick people avoiding hospitals.

“Data from other countries has shown delayed presentation in patients with heart attacks during the pandemic, either because people don’t want to burden the health service at the current time, or because of fear of catching Covid-19,” said Prof Andrew Goddard. “It is critical that patients who are worried they may be having a heart attack or stroke should call 999.”

As we previously highlighted, a data analyst consortium in South Africa found that the economic consequences of the country’s lockdown will lead to 29 times more people dying than the coronavirus itself.

Professor Richard Sullivan also warned that there will be more excess cancer deaths in the UK than total coronavirus deaths due to people’s access to screenings and treatment being restricted as a result of the lockdown.

His comments were echoed by Peter Nilsson, a professor of internal medicine and epidemiology at Lund University, who said, “It’s so important to understand that the deaths of COVID-19 will be far less than the deaths caused by societal lockdown when the economy is ruined.”

Experts have also warned that there will be 1.4 million deaths from untreated TB infections due to the lockdown.

If the lockdown itself will end up costing significantly more lives than had countries followed the example of Sweden, which didn’t lockdown, then what was the point of the lockdown?

