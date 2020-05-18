Trump Admits To Taking Hydroxychloroquine With Zinc

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 16:34

President Trump admitted on Monday taking hydroxychloroquine with zinc as a precaution against coronavirus - telling reporters "I happen to be taking it," and "I'm not going to get hurt by it.

Trump said that while he hasn't been exposed to the virus, he was given permission by the White House doctor to take the controversial treatment.

Developing...