Trump Admits To Taking Hydroxychloroquine With Zinc

President Trump admitted on Monday taking hydroxychloroquine with zinc as a precaution against coronavirus - telling reporters "I happen to be taking it," and "I'm not going to get hurt by it.

Trump said that while he hasn't been exposed to the virus, he was given permission by the White House doctor to take the controversial treatment.

"I happen to be taking it," says @POTUS of hydroxychloroquine . "I'm not going to get hurt by it." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 18, 2020

"A lot of front-line workers" are also taking hydroxychloroquine. "I'm taking the two -- zinc and hydroxy." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 18, 2020

"I just want to open with the American public. I happen to think it's good," adds @POTUS. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 18, 2020

Developing...