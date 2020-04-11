Trump: Decision To Reopen Country 'Biggest Of My Life'

President Trump on Friday said that when and how to reopen the economy is the most difficult decision he's ever had to make.

"I don’t know that I’ve had a bigger decision. But I’m going to surround myself with the greatest minds. Not only the greatest minds, but the greatest minds in numerous different businesses, including the business of politics and reason," Trump told reporters.

"And we’re going to make a decision, and hopefully it’s going to be the right decision," he added. "I will say this. I want to get it open as soon as we can."

Pres. Trump says he will "surround myself with the greatest minds" to make decision on when to reopen country.



Asked what metrics he will use to make the call, he points at his head: "The metrics right here. That's my metrics. That's all I can do." https://t.co/fRq5Ou4n42 pic.twitter.com/6gfC3FWJAX — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2020

Meanwhile, as much of the nation continues to 'shelter in place' and socially distance, Trump has come under pressure from those who argue that the virus isn't as terrible as originally advertised, and that the death toll and societal costs of a second great depression would far outweigh the impact of reopening the economy and letting the virus - which mostly kills older people (yet leaves many survivors in bad condition) - run its course.

On the other hand, Trump is being advised by a cadre of establishment experts ("the greatest minds") that reopening the economy would have devastating effects; overwhelming hospitals and placing the nation in an unprecedented health crisis.

Suspiciously, the same advisers (and the MSM) are telling us not to trust the 'anecdotal' efficacy of hydroxychloroquine and zinc - a treatment which has overwhelming evidence of success in coronavirus patients.

Thus, the virus has become a an ideological tug-of-war between those who want to keep the economy shuttered until a vaccine is found, and those who believe that the inevitable economic ruin will be a far worse fate. Going one step further are some who believe that the virus is a hoax - or a US creation from Fort Detrick/USAMRIID, that the lockdown is the beginning of a tyrannical NWO scheme, and that forced vaccinations will coincide with a transdermal vax-tracking digital certificates that will mean the difference between freedom and subjugation (and may be the 'mark of the beast'). Maybe they're right?

And just like that...the globalist governments got everyone to leave their jobs, stay at home, rationing of goods, took certain liberties & freedoms, silenced protests & gatherings...even places of worship. Next will be the forced vaccines. — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) April 11, 2020

If we see more scenes like the following play out across America, people are going to be grabbing more than just their pitchforks:

Video from Pastor Hamilton of King James Bible Baptist Church in Greenville, MS. Church tried the “drive-in” method of holding services & were targeted due to the Mayor issuing an order prohibiting such services. Watch as an officer tells the Pastor that his rights are suspended. pic.twitter.com/zLdT6Qd8ew — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 11, 2020