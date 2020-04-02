Trump Issues Order Compelling Companies To Supply Ventilator-Makers "To Save American Lives"

President Donald Trump issued an order under the Defense Production Act to speed production of ventilators after state officials raised alarm that supplies are inadequate for coronavirus patients.

Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services to ensure supplies for:

General Electric Company

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Medtronic Public Limited Company

\ResMed Inc.

Royal Philips N.V.

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

The order does not name the suppliers to companies manufacturing ventilators.

Trump said in a statement the order would “more fully ensure that domestic manufacturers can produce ventilators needed to save American lives.”