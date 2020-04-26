Twitter Suspends Account Of Biotech Company Testing UV Light To Treat Coronavirus

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 11:25

Twitter has suspended the account of a Colorado biotech company which is working with Cedars-Sinai to test and develop a potential coronavirus treatment using UV light inserted into the lungs - the same week as Homeland Security's head of Science and Technology, Bill Bryan, suggested that UV light could have a significant affect on viruses such as COVID-19.

The suspension of Aytu BioScience's account comes shortly after YouTube removed a video demonstrating the technology (which can be seen below on Vimeo).

Here's a screenshot of Aytu CEO Josh Disbrow sharing the now-removed YouTube video, while tagging the now-banned Twitter account.

Aytu's "Healight" is a medical device which administers intermittent ultraviolet (UV-A) light inside a patient's trachea, which has the "potential to positively impact outcomes for critically ill patients infected with coronavirus and severe respiratory infections," according to a corporate press release.

The company is working with the Medically Associated Science and Technology (MAST) team at Cedars-Sinai medical center, and are seeking expedited FDA approval for near-term use of the technology.

Twitter and YouTube's ban of Aytu couldn't have anything to do with this, could it?