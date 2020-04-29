Tyson Foods Offers Workers $1000 Bonus To Return To Corona-Factories

Tyson Foods is set to double bonuses, increase wages, and better protect employees amid one of the worst health crises to strike the nation's meatpacking plants.

Several Tyson plants have now been shuttered due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The company is now offering "$120 million in "thank you bonuses" for 116,000 US frontline workers and truckers, up from the $60 million announced in early April. The company is moving up the first $500 bonus payment to early May." The company said another tranche of payments could arrive as soon as June, totaling $1,000.

The release also states that it will increase short-term disability coverage to 90% of average pay until June 30 for employees who are not able to work because of sickness.

Tyson said it was improving social distancing within in plants along with keeping better track of its employee's health:

Screen workers for additional symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath

Have designated monitors at each facility to help enforce social distancing

Require the use of company-provided surgical-style face coverings

"This pandemic is ever-evolving, and the decision to make these changes reflects our desire to continuously explore new ways of supporting our team members through this crisis," said Mary Oleksiuk, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Tyson Foods.

"The safety and well-being of our people is our top priority as we work together to fulfill our critical role of feeding people across the country."

Tyson has already waived the waiting period to qualify for short-term disability so employees can get paid quicker while on sick leave.

The release notes that Tyson has formed an in-house "coronavirus task force" that has implemented numerous measures at facilities to protect workers. Some of those efforts include:

Taking worker temperatures and is installing more than 150 infrared walkthrough TEMPERATURE SCANNERS in its facilities

Seeking a supply of FACE COVERINGS before the CDC recommended their use and now requires them in company facilities

Doing additional deep cleaning and sanitizing in company facilities

Implementing social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and providing more breakroom space, including outdoor tents

Relaxing its attendance policy to encourage workers to stay at home when they're sick

And obviously, this all comes right after President Trump has ordered meatpacking plants to stay open despite outbreaks at many facilities.