US Has 'Limited' Ability To Manufacture Coronavirus Treatments, Vaccines

A pharmaceutical company CEO says that while the United States may have the capability to deliver coronavirus treatments - if and when available - that the US has limited capacity to manufacture said treatments.

"Our distribution capabilities work. I'm not worried about that," said Leonard Schleifer, CEO of pharmaceutical company Regeneron, which is working on a coronavirus treatment. "Our manufacturing capacity, on the other hand...I think our capacity is limited," he added.

"If there's something we have to learn from this pandemic so that when COVID-21 or 25 or 32 comes along, we need a little bit more capacity already in place so that we can get it to everybody," said Schleifer, whose company is developing a method of treating COVID-19 using antibodies.

This, of course, is nothing new - considering that at least 80% of the active ingredients found in all of America's medicines come from abroad - primarily China, according to the Senate Finance Committee.

"Imagine if China turned off that spigot," author Rosemary Gibson told Fox News last year. Gibson's book "China RX: The Risks of America's Dependence on China for Medicine" reveals the threat posed by such a high level of dependence on a foreign adversary for critical medical items.

"China's aim is to become the global pharmacy to the world -- it says that. It wants to disrupt, to dominate, and displace American and other Western companies," Gibson added.

And with the US and China currently in a narrative war over how the Wuhan coronavirus began, Americans' access to vital treatments may be held hostage or used as leverage.