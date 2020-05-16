Watch Live: Massive Fire After Explosion In Downtown LA, Multiple Firefighters "Down"

At least 10 firefighters were injured as multiple buildings were on fire in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

BREAKING: At least 10 firefighters "down," multiple buildings on fire after explosion in downtown Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/C23f6ausYq — BNO News (@BNONews) May 17, 2020

The condition of the firefighters was not immediately known Saturday evening.

The LA fire department issued a “mayday” call and characterized the incident as a “major emergency.”

Breaking: Multiple buildings are now on fire in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The LAFD says that approximately 10 firefighters are ‘down’ and has declared the fire as a major emergency. 230 firefighters are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/0lKsfyC2QD — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 17, 2020

The fire, located in the 300 block of East Boyd Street, was upgraded to a "major emergency" around 6:36 p.m., with an explosion reported on scene, according to the LAFD.

Massive fire Little Tokyo Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/PEWNOquzvI — Paul G (@PAGalloway) May 17, 2020

NBC Los Angeles reports that as of 7:05 p.m., more than 230 firefighters were responding to the fire and firefighters had moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, the LAFD said.

Live Feed: