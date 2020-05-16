Watch Live: Massive Fire After Explosion In Downtown LA, Multiple Firefighters "Down"

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 22:52

At least 10 firefighters were injured as multiple buildings were on fire in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The condition of the firefighters was not immediately known Saturday evening.

The LA fire department issued a “mayday” call and characterized the incident as a “major emergency.”

The fire, located in the 300 block of East Boyd Street, was upgraded to a "major emergency" around 6:36 p.m., with an explosion reported on scene, according to the LAFD.

NBC Los Angeles reports that as of 7:05 p.m., more than 230 firefighters were responding to the fire and firefighters had moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, the LAFD said.

Live Feed: