Watch: No Lines & No Protective Gear At Local Pennsylvania Hospital Drive-Thru Testing Center

I drove over to check the scene out today, it was raining but I got some footy that should give an idea of what is going on in a smallish city like mine in SE Pa of about 150,000. This is the newest and largest hospital in our area.
They were doing tests and had one section of a lot cordoned off for the operation with several tents including one at the entrance.
A few points of interest:
-
The people doing the initial acceptance into the testing queue were not wearing PPEs while dealing with drivers that may be infected... some are armed with tasers.
-
Personnel performing tests are not changing PPEs between tests.
-
PPEs did not appear to include goggles or splash-shields of any kind.
-
Parking is about 80-85% capacity.
-
It looks like they are filling small propane tanks at the entrance for some reason.
-
There is a sign at that same propane station to check in there before entering hospital.
* * *
Sorry if I sound a bit sleepy and run down, I guess I am lol… was also wearing a mask so it probably sounds stuffier than it should but oh well.
h/t BFD