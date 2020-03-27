Watch: No Lines & No Protective Gear At Local Pennsylvania Hospital Drive-Thru Testing Center

Via InvestmentWatchBlog.com,

I drove over to check the scene out today, it was raining but I got some footy that should give an idea of what is going on in a smallish city like mine in SE Pa of about 150,000. This is the newest and largest hospital in our area.

They were doing tests and had one section of a lot cordoned off for the operation with several tents including one at the entrance.

A few points of interest:

The people doing the initial acceptance into the testing queue were not wearing PPEs while dealing with drivers that may be infected... some are armed with tasers.

Personnel performing tests are not changing PPEs between tests.

PPEs did not appear to include goggles or splash-shields of any kind.

Parking is about 80-85% capacity.

It looks like they are filling small propane tanks at the entrance for some reason.

There is a sign at that same propane station to check in there before entering hospital.

* * *

Sorry if I sound a bit sleepy and run down, I guess I am lol… was also wearing a mask so it probably sounds stuffier than it should but oh well.

