Watch: Philadelphia Man Dragged Off Bus By Cops For Not Wearing Face Mask

A video clip shows a man being dragged off a bus by police in Philadelphia because he was not wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus.

At least four officers are seen attempting to remove the man from the bus as he resists and is dragged onto the platform. One of the officers appears to verbally threaten to tase the man.

The man drops his phone before picking it up and recording the officers while demanding, “I want all your f**king badge numbers too.”

This is a video out of Philadelphia.



These police are throwing this man off of a SEPTA bus because he refused to wear a mask.



That is the “crime” that he committed.



The United States of America: 2020. pic.twitter.com/KXr5SGBx6K — American Priority (@AMPFEST_USA) April 10, 2020

“They just kicked me off the f**king bus,” the man tells someone on the other end of the phone as the officers walk away.

The rule on wearing a face mask was brought in after at least 16 SEPTA employees working at different sites tested positive for coronavirus and three died.

Police are also checking if riders are making essential journeys.

“We are going to enforce. Not only can an operator of a vehicle refuse a rider who doesn’t have a mask on, we will also have members of our transit police making sure,” general manager Leslie Richards told CBS 3.

Under Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s “stay at home” order, citizens can only leave their homes for “life-sustaining activities,” including buying food, medical supplies and exercising alone.

Police can issue on the spot fines of $100 dollars to those who flout the rules.

