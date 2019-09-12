What Would You Eat To Save The Earth?

The following video was produced by Truthstream Media,

While people are fighting with each other about what is the correct diet for everyone, there is a propaganda push by government to eat only plants, insects and even non-food... because humans.

Climate change has been weaponized to the point of ridiculousness. Melissa Dykes breaks down the UN’s new diet program to supposedly save Earth.

So, what would you eat, or what will you have to eat to save the planet? And what do the studies show about how the “save-the-planet” diet will affect human health and even reproduction?