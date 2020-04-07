Another Doctor Reports Dramatic Improvement In COVID-19 Patients Using Trump-Touted Treatment

As pro-establishment mouthpieces downplay the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 as "anecdotal" with "little evidence that the treatment is effective," yet another doctor treating has claimed dramatic improvement in coronavirus patients within hours of taking the anti-malaria drug in combination with two other medications.

Los Angeles doctor Anthony Cardillo says he's seen very promising results when the Trump-touted drug is combined with zinc for severely-ill coronavirus patients.

"Every patient I've prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free," Cardillo told Eyewitness News, adding "So clinically I am seeing a resolution."

Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care, says that the drug must be used in conjunction with Zinc, as the hdroxycholoroquine opens a 'channel' for the mineral to enter cells and prevent the virus from replicating.

Los Angeles Doctor, Dr. Anthony Cardillo speaks of potential benefits of Hydroxychloroquine combined with Zinc. pic.twitter.com/fQ68HpsKup — Zee Bhaiyah (@Zee_HumHai) April 7, 2020

Commonly used for lupus and arthritis, hydroxychloroquine has been approved by the FDA for limited emergency authorization to treat COVID-19 patients.

That said, Cardillo warns that the treatment should only be reserved for those with moderate to severe symptoms due to concerns over shortages.

"We have to be cautious and mindful that we don't prescribe it for patients who have COVID who are well," he said, adding "It should be reserved for people who are really sick, in the hospital or at home very sick, who need that medication. Otherwise we're going to blow through our supply for patients that take it regularly for other disease processes."