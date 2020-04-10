World Faces "Devastating Health Consequences" As Global Condom Shortage Strikes

With the global economy crashed, international borders closed, air travel restricted, and major cities under government-enforced public health lockdowns, a new warning from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) specifies a global condom shortage is looming.

UNFPA says the disruption of complex supply chains and factory shutdowns have produced "devastating" consequences for manufacturers of contraceptives.

"The closure of borders and other restrictive measures have upset production and transport in a number of regions and countries," a UNFPA spokesperson said.

The fund also warned of "disastrous consequences" for the health of women who could be faced with an unwanted pregnancy.

"A shortage of condoms and other contraceptives could lead to an increase in unwanted pregnancies, with disastrous consequences for the health and well-being of adolescents, women and their partners and families," the spokesperson continued.

One region that has seen significant disruption is Malaysia, a top rubber producer and source of condoms, has been under lockdown for over a month as COVID-19 cases top 4,200 with 67 deaths on Thursday morning.

Malaysian contraceptive giant Karex, which produces 20% of all condoms in the world, recently reported that production is down by 200 million units for the mid-March to mid-April period.

Karex CEO Goh Miah Kiat said other condom producers are feeling the pinch as well, as sourcing and transportation networks have become significant bottlenecks to increase output.

"The world will surely be facing a shortage of condoms," said Kiat. "This is a major problem since condoms are a first-line health product."

"It's challenging, but we are trying our best right now to do whatever we can. It is definitely a major concern -- condom is an essential medical device."

"While we are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, there are also other serious issues that we need to look at," he said, adding he was particularly worried about supplies of condoms to developing countries.

We noted last month that a condom shortage was developing in the world, and now with more than a billion people in lockdown with “safe sex” becoming a distant thing of the past, could this result in a surge in births in 2021?