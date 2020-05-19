"Would You Be Blaring B*llshit On Twitter?": Grimes' Mother Puts Elon Musk On Blast

Grimes' mother, and grandmother to Elon Musk and Grimes' latest child, has put the Tesla CEO on blast on Twitter.

Perhaps tired of watching her almost-son-in-law act like a jackass publicly or perhaps just annoyed that her grandchild is named "X Æ A-12", Elon Musk's money and fame, which usually save his ass, don't seem to be winning over his baby mama's mama.

Grimes' mother is Canadian prosecutor and arts advocate Sandy Garossino.

Responding to Musk's Tweet a couple of days ago to "Take the red pill" - a phrase that is used by men's rights activists who are "presumedly unhappy over women making their own choices" according HuffPo - Grimes' mother responded with two tweets that have since been deleted.

In the first, she asked: “If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks... and you were over 16 years old, would you be blaring MRA bullshit on Twitter right now?”

In a second Tweet, Grimes' mother reminded Musk that the child was "Not yet 2 weeks old" in response to someone reminding Musk to maybe lay off Twitter, since he has a child to take care of.

Recall, Musk and his baby's mother engaged in a Twitter spat just hours after the child was born about what the child's name means.

That was, of course, hours after Musk Tweeted out a photograph of his newborn child with faux-tattoos on its face.

It is the first child for Grimes, but the seventh for Musk, who has six sons with his ex-wife Justine Musk.